Can AI Get You in the Mood? We’ll Find Out by Episode 3.

How do you feel about AI? For the most part, I don’t really think about it much. As someone working in film and media, I can acknowledge that it’s taking jobs away from people but there’s not much I can do about that. When it comes to gay smut, though, maybe I can start to see the silver lining. This romance series, The Golden Boy’s Confession, is hitting me right in the feels… and in the pants?

Posted by YouTube user MightBeBlueLove, The Golden Boy’s Confession tells the tale of a gay romance novel I’d totally read. It follows the smart loner, Toby, as he falls for the hot jock, Weston, in that slow burn, build up the anticipation kind of way that I adore. I can almost forgive the fact that it’s AI. Almost. There are a few things that takeaway from the overall viewing experience, even though I enjoy what I’m seeing.

The books someone is holding always changes, Toby’s glasses always change position or reappear at random, Weston is able to come in/out of a second story window without use of a ladder, and there is one horrible line about telepathy that you can tell the AI had a seizure and spit out whatever garbage it could to finish the plot. Also, everyone in The Golden Boy’s Confession talks a mile a minute, so I highly recommend slowing your playback speed to 0.90x.

I will be following back to see how Toby and Weston’s romance develops in part three and beyond, especially because antagonists are now being added into the story. And, mostly, I want to see if this is going to progress into softcore porn. What is that going to look like from an AI standpoint? Years ago, AI used to generate extra fingers. In this case, does that mean it may accidently generate more than one penis? Stay tuned to find out!

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What are your thoughts on AI?

Now that you’re at the bottom of this article, hopefully you’ve had time to catch up on The Golden Boy’s Confession. What do you think of this series? Do you think Toby & Weston’s love will perceiver the challenges of high school? Is there a good book series you can recommend with a similar plot? Does the fact that this is clearly made with AI change your appreciation or lack thereof? This is the time to voice your opinion!

Also, I’m not sure who to credit with this content aside from its channel MightBeBlueLove since it’s AI generated. And since we’re discussing, check out one of his previous series below titled The Mafia Boss’ Captive Boy.