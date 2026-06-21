Graham Norton Wins Court Victory in Fight Against Fake Facebook Claims

Norton has secured an important legal victory in the United States as he continues efforts to uncover the identity of the person behind an anonymous Facebook account that he says has subjected him to months of misinformation and harassment, as first reported by the Irish Independent.

The popular television presenter, comedian, author, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge turned to a California court seeking access to information held by Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. The goal was simple: identify the individual operating a page known as Westminster Wire.

According to court filings, Norton alleges the account repeatedly published fabricated stories about his personal life, health, and family.

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False Reports and AI Generated Content

Among the claims that reportedly appeared on the page were false stories concerning Norton’s health as well as shocking reports claiming that his mother had died.

The broadcaster told the court that the situation became particularly upsetting because his 94-year-old mother uses Facebook herself.

“My 94-year-old mother uses Facebook and has been confronted with reports of her own death,” Norton said in court documents.

The account allegedly went beyond fabricated headlines. Norton also claimed he was targeted through manipulated images created using artificial intelligence, along with posts falsely linking him to views and behavior that he says do not reflect who he is.

According to the filings, some content portrayed him as holding racist, anti-immigrant, or otherwise offensive opinions that he strongly denies.

A Personal and Professional Toll

For public figures, misinformation can spread quickly. Norton explained that the false reports did not simply exist online. Friends and acquaintances often contacted him after reading claims suggesting he or his husband, Jonathan McLeod, were experiencing health issues. As a result, he found himself repeatedly having to reassure people that the stories were entirely untrue.

The Irish television star told the court that the ongoing situation caused “very significant alarm, distress, and anxiety.”

He also emphasized the importance of protecting his public image.

“My professional reputation is of the utmost importance to my career and livelihood,” Norton stated, noting that his work depends heavily on the trust of audiences, employers, and commercial partners.

The Next Step

Court records indicate that Westminster Wire operates anonymously and publishes content multiple times each day.

Norton’s legal team argues that identifying the account holder is essential if he is to pursue further legal action and seek orders preventing the alleged harassment from continuing.

Meta’s own policies prohibit misleading behavior and misinformation, while AI-generated content is expected to be clearly identified. Content that violates these standards can face penalties, including removal from the platform.

For now, Norton’s court victory represents a significant step forward in his efforts to hold the anonymous operator accountable.

As artificial intelligence and misinformation continue to reshape the online landscape, the case also highlights a growing challenge faced by public figures everywhere: protecting their reputations in an era where false stories can travel around the world in seconds.

For Norton, the fight is not just about correcting the record. It is about ensuring that truth has a chance to catch up.