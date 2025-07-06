Grill Time + Rainy Days + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this holiday weekend beginning with out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens putting in that tan time.

Gus Kenworthy and Andrew Rigby enjoyed NYC Pride:

Colton Ranson was ‘gay af’ in New York City:

Mark Welke and his crew spent Pride in Madrid:

Alejo Ospina was all about the smells:

Chris Bednarik invoked some Greek god-ness:

Bruno Baba was feeling bonito this weekend:

Dani Garrido struck a pose (or three):

Grill time as Ken Karlsen kept his eye on the meat:

Huy Nguyễn got his coffee on:

Beau Demayo has a hat and he’s not afraid to use it:

Pablo Alboran posed in profile:

Dominik slipped on a singlet:

Daniel Knight likes the rainy days…

…while Habibi felt the heat in Malta:

Pro pickle-baller Zack Taylor did a recharge:

Austyn Farrell had no time for the haters:

Paulo is living his dream being himself:

Jack Wooley enjoyed the heat of Miami Beach:

Jesus and Markano got their lip-lock on in Madrid: