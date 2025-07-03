Anthony Bowens Is Coming for Your Screens (and Your Hats)

Let’s get one thing out of the way: Anthony Bowens could wear a traffic cone on his head and still make it fashion. Fortunately, he only has to wear a hat—because his barber mistook a birthmark for a tattoo and decided to… highlight it. Yes, gay crisis alert!

“OK which hat should I wear during my match to cover up my horrible haircut on Wednesday night? Comment below,” Bowens posted, casually detonating a mini style emergency on Twitter (now called X).

The post garnered over 48k+ views and hundreds of style consults from fans, proving once again that queer folks will show up when asked to vote on millinery. We have opinions. We have taste. We have hats.

But let’s rewind a sec. While the haircut debacle had fans gagging, the real bombshell came sandwiched between the follicles: Bowens is heading to daytime television.

“In better news, I just landed my first tv role on a soap opera! I am The Pride of Pro Wrestling,” he declared—without so much as a spoiler about which sudsy melodrama he’s about to body-slam into.

Honestly? We don’t care what soap it is. Whether it’s Days, Bold, or General, we’ll be there with snacks and screen caps. He could play an amnesiac doctor with a secret twin and a secret other secret twin and we’d still be chanting, “Bowens! Bowens! Bowens!”

From AEW Champ to Hollywood Heartthrob

The New Jersey native isn’t just a pretty face with a protein shake. He made history as an AEW champion—the first openly gay male wrestler to do so—and hasn’t let up. Over the last five years, Bowens has cemented himself as one of the most visible out performers in professional wrestling.

That visibility goes beyond the ring. He recently served as Grand Marshall for Dallas Pride, strutting through the event like a human Pride flag with biceps. Try arguing with that résumé.

Married to YouTuber and fellow cutie Michael Pavano, Bowens has been navigating life and love in L.A. since 2022. He even snapped a pic with Nicole Kidman recently, which instantly qualifies him for either a supporting role or sainthood—whichever comes first.

Can He Pull a Dwayne Johnson?

There’s a long tradition of wrestlers trying to transition to acting. For every Rock, there’s a row of flops. Hulk Hogan as Mr. Nanny, anyone? Adam “Edge” Copeland tried to get dramatic, but the audience mostly just missed the turnbuckle.

Still, Bowens has something special. That it factor. That X factor. That “yes I can wear rhinestones, kiss my husband, and still beat your fave in a steel cage” factor.

He’s not just stepping into Hollywood—he’s storming it, with glitter in one hand and a folding chair in the other.

Final Thoughts: Let the Gays Have This

Bowens isn’t just breaking barriers. He’s breaking hearts, breaking norms, and possibly breaking some necks (in storyline, of course). He’s proof that you can be fierce, flamboyant, and fearless in any arena—ring, red carpet, or ridiculously lit soap opera set.

So yes, Anthony Bowens is coming for your daytime TV. He’s shirtless, shameless, and shimmeringly self-aware.

And if he needs help picking a hat again?

Don’t worry, Anthony. We’ve got you.