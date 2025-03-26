Gus Kenworthy Reveals His Most Scandalous Sex Tales

Let’s talk about Gus Kenworthy—Olympic skier, American Horror Story alum, and, apparently, the newest icon in the art of keeping it real about his steamy, non-monogamous escapades. This guy’s life is just as thrilling as the slopes he once soared down, but with a twist that involves open relationships, bathhouses, and the occasional voyeuristic showering session.

In the latest episode of Grindr’s Who’s the A**hole?, Kenworthy sat down with the always-fabulous Katya to dive deep (pun intended) into his not-so-conventional approach to love and sex. As usual, the conversation took a delightfully NSFW turn when Kenworthy got candid about his views on relationships.

Monogamy? That’s so 1995.

In the Asshole or Not? segment, Kenworthy spilled the tea on his thoughts about monogamy and the concept of “open relationships.” He’s got quite the variety of friends, from those who practice whatever-you-want-go-for-it relationships to those who occasionally dip into the open relationship waters together. As for Kenworthy, he’s all about mixing it up.

“I definitely have friends that are in relationships that are wide open, they can do whatever they want,” he said, adding that some of his friends even occasionally hook up together while on a trip. “There’s different levels of it.” If that’s not a 2025 love model, we don’t know what is.

But not everyone can handle that kind of free-spirited vibe. Katya, being the queen of I’m-the-most-jealous-bitch-ever, confessed she’d never survive an open relationship. And Kenworthy? Well, he wasn’t about to let her off the hook that easily.

“A little bit of jealousy is good,” he said. “If you’re not jealous at all, it’s kind of like, I don’t know if you’re really that interested in that person.” Don’t you just love it when someone drops relationship truth bombs with zero shame? He’s practically a walking love guru—and a very hot one at that.

Kenworthy also leaned into what he loves most about queer relationships: freedom from heteronormative constraints. “I kind of think that one of the things that’s beautiful about queer relationships is that we are just by nature non-traditional.” Hell, yeah. Queer love should be as diverse as we are.

Orgy? Yes. Orgasmic? Eh, maybe not

The conversation then took a turn toward the wild side, with Katya asking Kenworthy if he’d ever been to an orgy. His response? A coy “Yes”—and we all know that when Gus Kenworthy says “yes,” he’s about to dish out an anecdote that’ll make even your most adventurous friends blush.

“I went to Madrid Pride last year and like went to an afters that was basically like a sex party in a hotel room, but it was hot because there’s like so many people,” he explained. “But it was kind of like, ‘Oh I wouldn’t pick anyone in this room.’” Yeah, same Gus. That one person in the back corner? Nope.

The former Olympian also confessed to dipping his toes into the bathhouse scene. Initially, he wasn’t about it, but eventually, he had some fun. Look at Gus, ever the athlete, always up for a challenge.

Burning Man and Showering for an Audience? Only at Burning Man

And speaking of fun, Kenworthy took a brief detour into the glittery, dust-covered world of Burning Man. This is where things got even more interesting. He recalled an experience in a voyeuristic showering camp, where you’re not just washing off the playa dust—you’re doing it with a live studio audience.

“It’s kind of chic, but the caveats [is] that you do it with everyone watching,” Kenworthy described, clearly enjoying the attention. “I enjoyed doing it. I enjoyed showing off and having people watch, but I also got a shower.” So, there’s something beautiful about the exposure—just don’t forget your towel.

Public Sex, Threesomes, and Keeping It Classy

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Gus Kenworthy interview without a little chat about public sex. And don’t get it twisted, he’s into it, but only when it’s done with the right vibe. “It depends on like public where people could see it that don’t want to see it,” he clarified, because consent is key, people. “A dark room at a club? Yeah, I think it’s kind of hot.” Imagine making out in a pitch-black room where no one can see your awkward moment. That’s a vibe.

He also shared his experience with threesomes, and how they’ve played a major role in his love life. “I would say I’ve had more threesomes than I’ve had sex like one-on-one with people,” he said. Gotta respect someone who’s dedicated to balancing their relationships and their adventures.

All in all, Kenworthy’s take on love, sex, and relationships could be the guidebook we never knew we needed. He’s unapologetically open, honest, and doesn’t believe in fitting into boxes. So, whether you’re into open relationships, orgies, public sex, or just a bit of voyeuristic showering, Gus is here to remind us all that there are no rules when it comes to queer love.

And really, when it comes to Gus Kenworthy, the only thing that’s off-limits is boring conversations about sex.

Source: GayTimes