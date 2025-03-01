Gus Kenworthy: Threesomes, Open Relationships, and (Very) Public Sex

Gus Kenworthy’s Olympic career might be behind him, but the athlete-turned-actor is still making headlines—this time for his very candid chat about his love life, relationships, and, well, where exactly he prefers to get busy.

Kenworthy, who came out as gay nearly a decade ago, is no stranger to the spotlight, but in a recent appearance on the “Who’s The A**hole?” podcast (hosted by none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Katya Zamolodchikova), he got remarkably real about his sexual adventures. And yes, we’re talking threesomes, open relationships, public sex, and the occasional bathhouse experience.

It’s a level of openness that only a few can truly master, but Gus Kenworthy? He’s not just talking the talk—he’s absolutely owning it.

The “Serial Monogamist” Who Loves Threesomes

When it comes to relationships, Gus is a self-proclaimed “serial monogamist.” But before you start envisioning him in a tux with a bouquet in hand, let us clarify—monogamy, to Gus, doesn’t exactly mean what it does to your grandma. According to Kenworthy, while he’s always been in long-term relationships, he’s had “more threesomes than… sex one-on-one with people.” Yes, you read that right.

“I do like threesomes,” Kenworthy confessed with that signature charm we all love. “I’m always in a relationship, which is why I’ve had a lot of threesomes.” He then dropped this gem: “Most of the queer people I know are in open relationships.” Cue the collective “YAS, Gus!” from every queer person who’s ever felt suffocated by the heteronormative ideals shoved down their throats.

Kenworthy went on to reflect on the beauty of non-traditional relationships in the queer community. “One of the things that’s beautiful about queer relationships is that we are, by nature, non-traditional,” he said, offering a refreshing reminder that love and intimacy don’t have to follow the boring script laid out by heteronormative society.

The bottom line? As long as trust, honesty, and communication are at the heart of it all, the parameters are up for grabs. Take notes, folks—Kenworthy is a walking relationship manifesto.

A Little Public Sex Never Hurt Anybody (Except Maybe the Kids)

Let’s talk about Gus’s spicy side. The man likes a little drama—and by drama, we mean sex in public. But before you start picturing him on the steps of the Capitol building (we wish), let’s clarify. Kenworthy’s public sex tastes are more of the “dark room at a club” variety rather than any old place where there could be a toddler with an ice cream cone around.

“I think it’s disrespectful if there could be kids around,” Gus said, making it clear that he’s not about to ruin anyone’s day with his extracurriculars. “But a dark room at a club? I think it’s hot to have sex somewhere in a dark room. Or doing it in nature, but not necessarily with people around—I think that’s hot.”

Now that’s the kind of thoughtful public indecency we can get behind. His respect for the sanctity of kids’ innocence—while also fully living his best life—is truly the blueprint.

Burning Man, Bathhouses, and Orgasmic Discoveries

If you thought Gus was done opening up about his adventures, think again. He also touched on his experiences at the legendary Burning Man festival, which, let’s face it, is basically a two-week-long “anything goes” orgy. Well, except for the sandstorms and dehydrated wanderers, of course. “It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever experienced,” Gus gushed, admitting he may have gotten a little extra frisky in the “orgy dome.” We’re not sure if we should be more jealous of the orgy dome or the fact that he loved it, but we’re leaning toward both.

He also casually mentioned his trips to bathhouses, sharing that the first time wasn’t exactly his jam—but the second time? Well, let’s just say Gus “had fun.” He’s the kind of guy who isn’t afraid to try things twice. Who can relate?

And Then There Was That Instagram Post

Amidst all the sex talk, Gus also dropped a relationship reveal on Instagram, posting a shirtless photo of himself enjoying a kiss on the beach in Sydney with his boyfriend, Andrew Rigby. Kenworthy’s romance is officially out there for all to see—and it’s adorable as hell. Could they be any more effortlessly cute? Spoiler alert: They cannot.

Kenworthy’s candidness about his sexuality and relationship preferences shows a refreshing level of self-assurance, confidence, and most importantly, freedom. In a world that often wants to put queer people into a neat little box, Gus is here to say, “Nope, we make the rules.”

So, whether you’re living your best monogamous life, exploring threesomes like a proud sexual adventurer, or getting your kicks in the dark corners of a club (or Burning Man’s orgy dome), Gus Kenworthy is the queer icon we never knew we needed.

And if anything, he’s proof that sex, relationships, and love can look as unique as the person experiencing them—and that’s a win for all of us.