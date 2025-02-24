Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

Gus Kenworthy is proving once again that he’s not just an Olympic champ—he’s also a top-tier boyfriend. The former athlete turned book club curator went all out for his boyfriend Andrew Rigby’s birthday, making sure to celebrate in the sweetest (and cheekiest) way possible.

And because one birthday isn’t enough, Gus also gave a special shoutout to Andrew’s adorable pup, Birdie, who just so happens to share the same birthday. Talk about a dynamic duo!

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

On his Instagram stories, Gus shared a heart-melting snap of Andrew and Birdie twinning in matching birthday hats with the caption, “Celebrating my sweetie babies who were both born on February 22nd!” Honestly, it doesn’t get cuter than that. Oh, and if you’re not already following Birdie (@b_pups), this is your sign to do so immediately.

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

But the lovefest didn’t stop there. In another cozy photo, Andrew and Birdie are seen lounging in bed, with Gus writing, “The two most kissable faces I’ve ever known.” Between Birdie’s puppy-dog eyes and Andrew’s heartthrob status, we totally get it. And in case anyone needed more proof that Gus is head over heels, he shared another snap of Andrew smiling, adding, “I actually can’t handle how cute they both are.” Same, Gus. Same.

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

Then came the moment that had fans swooning—Gus wrapped up his birthday tributes with a simple but oh-so-romantic “I ❤️ U.” If that’s not proof that these two are the real deal, we don’t know what is!

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

Meanwhile, Gus has been keeping things interesting with his book club, recently treating a few lucky subscribers to free naked Polaroids. But let’s be honest—Andrew is definitely the true winner here. Something tells us he’s getting a whole lot more than just a cheeky Polaroid for his birthday!

