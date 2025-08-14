Harry Trevaldwyn On ‘My Oxford Year,’ Redefining Sidekicks, and More

Whether he’s making audiences laugh with razor-sharp wit or touching hearts through vulnerable storytelling, actor and writer Harry Trevaldwyn is quickly cementing himself as one of the UK’s most exciting queer voices in entertainment.

His latest role as the endearingly clever and openly queer Charlie Butler in My Oxford Year adds yet another vibrant layer to his growing repertoire. The romantic drama, which is now streaming on Netflix, stars Sofia Carson as Anna De La Vega, an ambitious American student whose long-held dream of studying at Oxford takes an unexpected detour when she crosses paths with an effortlessly charming local, Jamie Davenport, played by Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest.

Advertisement

Amid the dreamy architecture and academic prestige of Oxford, My Oxford Year explores themes of ambition, identity, and the unexpected ways love can challenge even our best-laid plans. As Charlie, Trevaldwyn brings both levity and emotional resonance, offering much-needed LGBTQ+ visibility in a genre that is finally evolving to reflect broader experiences.

Whether he’s navigating Oxford’s cobbled streets or chronicling the awkward ache of first love, Trevaldwyn continues to charm audiences with his authenticity, humor, and dedication to telling stories that matter.

Related Article: Why Hunter Doohan Refused to Hide His Sexuality

Advertisement

Instinct recently caught up with artist to chat more about what initially drew him to the character of Charlie, the responsibility and joy of portraying authentic queer representation, and how My Oxford Year balances romance and personal growth in a refreshingly modern way. Trevaldwyn also opens up about his expanding creative journey, from stepping into the chaotic charm of Tuffnut Thorston in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, to penning his debut novel, The Romantic Tragedies of a Drama King – a heartfelt coming-of-age story described as a laugh-out-loud blend of Heartstopper and Derry Girls.

Check out the full video interview below.

Harry Trevaldwyn…

Advertisement

Follow Trevaldwyn: Instagram | TikTok