Heated Rivalry Almost Gave Us Full-Frontal, But Jacob Tierney Said No.

We’re mourning what could have been a full-frontal scene, or maybe even scenes, in Heated Rivalry.

We could have had it all. The chemistry? Unmatched. The steamy hockey hookups? Iconic. Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams going FULL FRONTAL? Apparently, that was almost on the table, too. And yet, here we are, still clothed in disappointment, but understanding. We know Jacob Tierney had his reasons.

Heated Rivalry director Jacob Tierney has revealed that the show’s leading men were willing to bare it all for Season 1, but he ultimately vetoed the idea. Excuse us while we take a moment to mourn what could have been.

Before we start throwing our hockey sticks at the ceiling, though, let’s talk about why Tierney made the call.

Heated Rivalry’s Full-Frontal Scene That Never Was

In an interview with Vulture, Tierney explained his approach to filming the intimate moments between Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. While full-frontal nudity and prosthetics might have been possibilities, he didn’t believe either would add anything meaningful to the story.

Instead, the director wanted the physical intimacy to reveal how Shane and Ilya connect, communicate, and gradually let their guards down around each other. Through carefully choreographed movements, camera angles, and the actors’ performances, the show kept its focus on the undeniable chemistry between its two leads.

Shane picking a bit of fluff off Ilya here, was absolutely a Hudson thing 😅 https://t.co/3YELgHi3vL — Natalie ❁ (@heatedlively) October 12, 2026

And honestly? We get it. There’s something delicious about the way Heated Rivalry makes every glance, touch, and stolen moment feel like an Olympic-level event. These two could probably make eye contact across a locker room and send the entire gay internet into cardiac arrest.

Still, knowing Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams were reportedly willing to go all the way makes this veto hurt just a little more. Jacob, we respect your artistic vision. We just need a minute.

READ: We Love a Steamy Gay Romance, But Movies Involving the AIDS Crisis are Just as Needed

The Gays Have Feelings About This

Naturally, fans had thoughts. And by thoughts, we mean a full spectrum of grief, playful threats, and surprisingly reasonable arguments for keeping things covered.

One fan declared, “JACOB UR ABOUT TO CATCH THESE HANDS,” while another lamented that the revelation felt like a curse.

Others, however, came to Tierney’s defense, arguing that the decision was ultimately the right one. Sometimes, leaving a little to the imagination makes an intimate scene even more effective. And when the chemistry is already doing that much heavy lifting, who needs a close-up?

Fair point. But we reserve the right to be dramatic about it.

Connor Storrie Is Officially Museum-Worthy

While we’re still processing our lost opportunity, Connor Storrie is busy becoming a literal work of art.

Remember when people started comparing Connor to a Greek statue? Well, those comparisons are looking less like internet thirst and more like a legitimate artistic assessment.

At this point, we wouldn’t be surprised if someone tried to chisel him out of marble. The museum girlies have entered the chat, and the gays are absolutely coming along.

A photograph of the Heated Rivalry star is being featured at Rome’s National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art for the Corpi Speciali exhibition, selected by Tenderstories. The image, photographed by Luigi and Lango for VMAN Magazine, will be on display from October 13 through November 29.

When Is Heated Rivalry Season 2 Coming Out?

There’s more good news for fans who need Shane and Ilya back on their screens. Season 2 of Heated Rivalry is expected to arrive in late spring 2027, according to Tierney, although an official premiere date has yet to be announced.

Speaking to CBS Mornings, the director explained that his guiding focus remains Shane and Ilya’s relationship, with the second season expected to draw heavily from Rachel Reid’s The Long Game.

So, while we may have to wait a little longer for our favorite hockey boyfriends, at least we know where the story is headed.

Will Season 2 give us more emotional vulnerability, more scorching chemistry, and perhaps a few surprises? We’re keeping our expectations high and our hockey jerseys ready.

As for the full-frontal scene that never happened? Jacob Tierney, we forgive you. Mostly. But we’re watching you in Season 2.