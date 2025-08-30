Here’s 1 Important Reason to See ‘Weapons’ in Theaters

Prepare for a spoiler filled article about mystery-horror film Weapons.

I know I’m a little late to the party, thanks social anxiety, but I finally saw Zach Cregger’s Weapons earlier this week. I was already expecting an enjoyable movie, but I didn’t foresee the major narrative including a gay couple. But first let’s get to the overarching plot.

As I’m sure you’ve seen in the trailers, at 2:17am an entire third grade glass runs out of their homes in a stranger manner and disappears into the darkness – never to be seen again. Only a single student and their teacher are left to deal with the aftermath. What follows next is a testament to ingenuity, heartbreak, stubbornness and the fact that we never truly know someone’s motives.

Insert Marcus and Terry, the film’s gay couple. Marcus, played by Benedict Wong (MCU), works as the school’s principal and Terry, played by Clayton Farris (SEAL Team), appears as his husband. Although Marcus is featured mostly throughout the entire film, Terry only appears in two scenes. Boo!

Major spoiler alert warning! Unfortunately, both men fall victim to the film’s villain in two very violent and gruesome scenes.

Marcus and Terry are the latest couple and piece of LGBT representation in horror films, preceded by Candyman (2021), Halloween Kills (2021) and Knock at the Cabin (2023). While this is great news, Marcus and Terry also continue the streak and stereotype that gay characters never survive a scary movie.

Weapons was written, directed and produced by Zach Cregger. It stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Toby Huss, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan. Released to theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures, the summer hit has amassed ticket sales of $122 million in America and $92 million internationally against a budget of just $40 million.

It’s remained the #1 movie in America for the last three weeks as of this article.

Have you seen Weapons in theaters?

If not, what are you waiting for? I mean, it’s probably going to be there for several more weeks due to being such a money maker. However, this is the rare opportunity to see LGBT representation on the big screen while watching a summer blockbuster. Here’s your chance to see yourself in character in a mainstream movie and not a piece of cinema specifically tailored towards a gay audience.

If you have seen Weapons, what did you think?! Did you enjoy the movie? What did you think of Marcus and Terry? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!