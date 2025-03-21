Hig Roberts Beams with Pride at Luke Macfarlane’s Renovation Show

Love, woodworking, and a whole lot of heart—what could be better? As Luke Macfarlane debuts his new home renovation show, Home Is Where the Heart Is, on Hallmark Plus today, there’s one person who’s offering an extra loud cheer from the sidelines: his partner, Hig Roberts. And frankly, who can blame him? Macfarlane’s talents extend well beyond the acting world, and it looks like we’re all about to witness a whole new side to the star—and a side that’s straight-up (pun intended) swoon-worthy.

Hig Roberts, the successful alpine skier who’s no stranger to navigating tricky slopes, made sure to show his support in the most heartwarming way. On Instagram, Roberts shared a sweet message that could easily make anyone’s heart race faster than a ski downhill. “Going to spend a moment here appreciating Luke and the way he is showing up for the world,” he began. “Having a front row seat to the alignment of your life’s passions is beautiful and inspiring.”

That’s right—Roberts isn’t just admiring Macfarlane’s performance onscreen; he’s witnessing something far more personal and meaningful. “I am happy the world will see the results of ‘tinkering in the woodshed’ and the continuing of your family’s legacy. All done with kindness and for the benefit of others—showing it is still possible to lead with heart and empathy. Still waiting on that new desk though 😉.”

It’s hard to ignore the sincere pride in those words, especially when Roberts wraps up with a final enthusiastic shoutout: “Give Luke’s new show, Home Is Where the Heart Is, a watch on @hallmarkplus starting tomorrow. Endlessly proud ❤️.”

A Carpenter’s Heart

For Macfarlane, Home Is Where the Heart Is represents a significant step in his career, one that connects deeply with his past and his passion for craftsmanship. The 45-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Hallmark rom-coms and his powerful coming out in 2008, is co-hosting the renovation show alongside Olivia Westbrooks. But this is no ordinary TV gig—this is a heartfelt love letter to carpentry.

In a swoon-worthy cover shoot for Out magazine, Macfarlane shared the roots of his passion, revealing that it was his father who initially sparked his love for woodworking. “He completely rebuilt my childhood home,” Macfarlane reminisced. “Knowing that someone that you love created this for you.” This sense of connection to his past, and his family’s legacy, resonates with Macfarlane as he applies his skills to building meaningful items for his own family now, including his partner, Roberts, and their daughter, Tess, born in June 2023.

And if anyone dares to think this is all just for the cameras? Macfarlane’s having none of it. He’s quick to reject any suggestion that his woodworking is merely a “PR stunt.” Instead, he offers a passionate defense: “This is a very true authentic piece of myself that I’m excited to share with you… and it comes from a real place.” That authenticity is no surprise, especially for anyone who’s followed Macfarlane’s career since his days on Brothers & Sisters.

More Than Just a Pretty Face

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade (or just haven’t yet discovered the wonders of Hallmark movies), Macfarlane’s résumé is a proud one. From rom-coms to starring alongside Billy Eichner in the 2022 gay rom-com Bros, Macfarlane has continued to push the envelope when it comes to representation in entertainment. Most recently, he appeared as an out gay character in Notes of Autumn, and he’ll be back later this year in the second season of Platonic on Apple TV+.

But it’s not just the shows we’ll be watching him in that will have our attention. Macfarlane is also set to star in a young-adult zombie film (This Is Not A Test). Talk about range. His diverse career choices prove one thing: Macfarlane is in it for the long haul—and doing it on his own terms.

But today, let’s take a moment to appreciate his ability to transform a simple renovation project into something much deeper—both literally and figuratively. As he shows the world how to build something meaningful with their own hands, it’s clear that Home Is Where the Heart Is is more than just another home makeover show. With Macfarlane’s heart and hands involved, it’s bound to be something that lasts.

So, as we tune in to see Macfarlane channel his father’s legacy (and maybe get a little DIY inspiration along the way), it’s impossible not to be struck by the incredible love that supports him from the sidelines, too. Roberts’s pride is palpable—and we all feel it. If this partnership is anything to go by, there’s no shortage of love, inspiration, and craftsmanship in the world of Macfarlane and Roberts.

Endlessly proud, indeed.