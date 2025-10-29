Hilary Duff is making another comeback… for the gays!

For many millennials, Duff isn’t just a celebrity — she’s a full-blown core memory. From Lizzie McGuire to Cadet Kelly to A Cinderella Story, she basically raised an entire generation of awkward preteens and budding queer kids who found comfort in her bubbly charm, relatable roles, and glossy Y2K soundtrack.

Let’s be real: hearing Come Clean instantly transports us back to the era of flip phones, MySpace, and sparkly butterfly clips. And songs like So Yesterday and What Dreams Are Made Of? Gay anthems before we even knew what an anthem was.

But Hilary Duff’s queer legacy doesn’t just end with her movies and music. In 2008, she starred in the now-iconic PSA “Think Before You Speak,” where she schooled two teens for using “gay” as an insult. With her signature sass, she turned to them and said, “When you say ‘that’s so gay,’ do you realize what you say? Knock it off.” Cue the applause. It was the kind of pop-culture moment that made every queer kid watching feel a little more seen — and cemented Duff as a genuine LGBTQ+ ally long before it was trendy.

Since then, Duff has stayed busy raising a family, starring in Younger and How I Met Your Father, and generally thriving. But recently, she teased something that sent her fans — especially the gays — into an emotional tailspin.

Duff is for the Gays

At Vogue World: Hollywood 2025, Hilary revealed she’s gearing up for her first new music release in over a decade. “We’re getting something really soon,” she told Variety. “My fans are going to hear something so soon, like in the blink of an eye.” And when asked who she’s doing it for?

“It’s all for them,” she said with a smile. “It’s just to impress them.”

Translation: the gays are being fed.

Hilary also hinted that she’s been “dancing” again — which can only mean one thing: a pop comeback with choreography. And if history’s any indicator, she’ll give us glitter, nostalgia, and that distinct Hilary charm that never tries too hard but still manages to hit all the right notes.

Bratz recreate Hilary Duff’s iconic ‘That’s so gay’ anti-bullying PSA. pic.twitter.com/rXXP09FrF3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2024

So now we have to ask — do you miss 2000s Hilary Duff? Are you ready to relive your childhood soundtrack with a fresh, queer twist? Or are you already adding Come Clean to your “gay nostalgia” playlist while we wait for her next era to drop?

Sound off below: what’s your all-time favorite Duff moment — and how excited are you for her big return?