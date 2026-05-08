Hocus Pocus 3 Is Officially Brewing—and the Sanderson Sisters Are Back

The candles are lit, the broomsticks are dusted off, and somewhere out there a black flame candle is probably glowing because Hocus Pocus is officially getting another sequel.

Yes, the Sanderson sisters are coming back again—and honestly, would Halloween even feel complete without them?

According to Deadline, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all expected to reprise their iconic roles for Hocus Pocus 3, currently in development with Disney Live Action Studios.

And suddenly, the children are once again running amok.

From Box Office Flop to Halloween Royalty

What makes the Hocus Pocus story even more magical is the fact that the original film wasn’t actually a smash hit when it first hit theaters in 1993. Shocking, we know.

Today, the movie feels untouchable—a Halloween staple quoted by practically everyone the second October begins. But back then? Critics weren’t exactly enchanted, and audiences didn’t immediately rush to Salem either. Thankfully, time worked its magic.

Once Disney+ and Disney Channel began replaying the film year after year during spooky season, a whole new generation discovered the campy chaos of the Sanderson sisters. The film slowly transformed from overlooked release into full-blown cult classic status. And honestly, it deserved every second of that comeback.

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Nobody Does Camp Like the Sanderson Sisters

Part of what makes Hocus Pocus endure is that it never tries too hard to be cool.

It’s theatrical. Ridiculous. Over-the-top. The wigs are huge, the line deliveries are dramatic, and the energy feels like Halloween exploded inside a fog machine. And somehow, that’s exactly why people love it.

Midler’s gloriously chaotic Winifred. Parker floating around as delightfully airheaded Sarah. Najimy delivering deadpan perfection as Mary. Together, the trio created one of the most entertaining witch ensembles in movie history.

The chemistry is so good that even nearly three decades later, fans still want more.

Hocus Pocus 2 Opened the Portal Again

When Hocus Pocus 2 arrived in 2022, audiences were more than ready to reunite with the sisters. The sequel debuted directly on Disney+, bringing nostalgia, musical numbers, and enough witchy fan service to keep longtime fans happy.

But now? Rumors are swirling that Disney may be aiming for a bigger theatrical rollout for the third installment.

And honestly, it feels right.

Because if there’s any franchise that deserves a packed audience screaming quotes in costume while eating overpriced popcorn, it’s this one.

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What Could Happen in Hocus Pocus 3?

At the moment, plot details are still locked tighter than Winifred’s spellbook.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing.

Will the sisters return to modern Salem once again? Will another teenager accidentally summon them? Will Binx somehow appear? Most importantly: how many dramatic capes can one movie physically contain?

The possibilities are endless—and wonderfully chaotic.

One thing is certain though: fans mainly wanted the original trio back together, and Disney seems to understand that perfectly.

The Sanderson Sisters Are Basically Immortal Now

At this point, the Sanderson sisters have transcended regular movie characters. They’re pop culture icons. Halloween mascots. Gay camp legends. Seasonal emotional support witches.

And somehow, every single year, they still manage to find new audiences.

That’s rare.

Very few films go from box office disappointment to beloved cultural institution decades later. But Hocus Pocus pulled it off with glitter, broomsticks, and pure chaotic energy.

So whether Hocus Pocus 3 brings more musical numbers, more spells, or just more opportunities for Winifred to yell dramatically at the moon, fans are ready.

Because some witches never truly disappear.

They just wait for spooky season to come back around.