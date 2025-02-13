Hood River Pridefest Returns – A Weekend of Love and Community

February 28th to March 2nd for the second annual celebration of Hood River’s LGBTQ+ community and visitors. The weekend’s events, influenced by Hood River’s winter recreation and cultural richness, provide an inclusive and welcoming experience for all to participate. We cannot wait fort the return of the Hood River Winter PrideFest! Instinct will return to Oregonfor the second annual celebration of Hood River’s LGBTQ+ community and visitors. The weekend’s events, influenced by Hood River’s winter recreation and cultural richness, provide an inclusive and welcoming experience for all to participate.

When we went last year, we had no idea what to expect in this little town of 8,300 people. Hood River is located about an hour and a half drive east of Portland, Oregon in some of the most majestic areas of the nation.

Visit Hood River is again partnering with the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance and local businesses to organize vibrant events and lodging specials for what has become a can’t-miss celebration. Drawing on inspiration from the ancient legends of the native Klickitat people, who revered love as the force that shaped the nearby iconic peaks of Mt. Hood, Mt. Adams, and Mt. Saint Helens.

“Winter PrideFest not only celebrates and highlights the local and visiting LGBTQ+ community, it reflects Visit Hood River’s commitment to inclusivity and fostering a welcoming atmosphere for all. From the outdoor adventure of skiing at Mt. Hood Meadows to vibrant events including music, drag, cinema, and more, we invite attendees to fully immerse themselves in a weekend rejoicing in inclusive community and the natural beauty of Hood River.” – Katie Kadlub, CEO of Visit Hood River.

Tickets and attendance to Winter Pridefest events will be available for individual purchase and package deals, including lodging at visithoodriver.com/event/winter-pridefest/ . Local lodging specials can also be found at visithoodriver.com/stay/

One of my favorite rooms I’ve had the joy of staying in was at the Historic Hood River Hotel – rustic, comfortable, well-appointed with sky lights, amazing staff, and in the center of it all.

Built in 1911 and on the National Register of Historic Places the Hood River Hotel is the place to stay in the Columbia River Gorge. We are in the center of downtown nestled amidst local artisan shops, eateries, wineries, brew pubs and a myriad of outdoor adventure destinations

A portion of the proceeds from the events will continue to advance the goals and programs of the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance. The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance is a group of volunteers, organizations, and businesses that work to create a city where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual plus people thrive as healthy and equal members of society. It strives and advocates for respect, equity, justice, and building a safe, peaceful, culturally rich community for LGBTQIA+ people and allies.

Related Post – Last Year’s Pride: A Rainbow Journey to Hood River, Oregon

For more information on Hood River Winter PrideFest and to book lodging and purchase tickets all in one click, visit visithoodriver.com/event/winter-pridefest/

Highlights of Winter PrideFest

Friday, Feb. 28

Experience the dynamic energy of The Wanna Be-52s and their authentic tribute to the original post-punk band, as well as the multi-talented Slutashia and the powerful rap and pop fusion of Simone, Simone.

Saturday, March 1:

(Doors at 11 a.m., show noon-2 p.m., ages 21+, ticket link does not include food or alcohol)

Enjoy a colorful and spirited Drag Brunch from Justin Buckles Productions Diva Drag, featuring an all-star cast for the biggest and best Drag Brunch in the Pacific Northwest. The event features drag, burlesque, acrobatics, live singing, and more.

Arts in Education Family-Friendly LGBTQ+ Creative Space

(noon-2 p.m., free, all ages)

Winter Pride Queer Shorts (Doors at 3:30 p.m., shows at 4 p.m., ages 13+, ticket link)

View a selection of films highlighting stories exploring the connection between outdoor culture and spaces, nature, adventure, and belonging in the queer community. More details at Columbiaarts.org.

View a selection of films highlighting stories exploring the connection between outdoor culture and spaces, nature, adventure, and belonging in the queer community. More details at Columbiaarts.org. Obsessed with Light (6:15 p.m. $18, ages 13+, ticket link)

Enjoy the captivating documentary about Loïe Fuller, who revolutionized modern dance and stage lighting, transforming performance and visual arts while inspiring generations of artists—from early cinema pioneers to today’s biggest names. Her legacy resonates worldwide but holds a special significance in the Gorge, where she co-founded the Maryhill Museum of Art. She embodied an unapologetic spirit, defying the conventions of her time both in her groundbreaking work and personal life. She shared her life with a woman, Gab Sorère, who challenged norms and paved the way for future generations.

Dubbed “not your grandma’s bingo,” Aspen Meadows and Puanani Posse host Drag Bingo, bringing guests a night full of fun, games, and drag. Performers will entertain throughout the night with electrifying shows and endless energy.

Sunday, March 2:

(9 a.m.-4 p.m., all ages, tickets available at skihood.com

Celebrate all things pride at Mt. Hood Meadows as Migration Brewing and 503 Distilling sponsor a colorful day full of riding with a family-friendly party, raffles, libations, and more. Lift tickets, beginner lessons, and a snowshoe tour to Umbrella Falls will all be sold at discounted rates in honor of the celebration. The tradition of a large group ride and photo meetup will take place at noon at the top of Mt. Hood Express.

For more information about Hood River, visit visithoodriver.com

For more information on Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

