How Joey Pollari’s Zack Refuses to Let Life Just Happen

If you ever wondered what happens when fate throws two Zacks into a rom-com stew, the answer is Things Like This—a queer rom-com that’s equal parts charming, awkward, and beautifully real. Joey Pollari stars as Zack Mandel, a tender-hearted young man stuck in the kind of relationship that makes you want to scream, “I don’t wanna eat your fucking stew!” (Yes, that exact line, and yes, it’s as iconic as it sounds.)

Pollari’s Zack works at a Manhattan talent agency, under a boss who seems to relish mistreating him, which already sets the stage for some serious underdog vibes. When he crosses paths with Zack Anthony (played by the film’s creator Max Talisman), it’s like the universe pressed the refresh button. Two Zacks, one city, and suddenly a rom-com love story with just the right amount of messiness begins.

Advertisement

RELATED: The Final Chapter: Penn Badgley Reflects on the End of Netflix’s ‘You’

Let’s be real: the breakup with his clingy boyfriend Eric (Taylor Trensch, who delivers a creepily perfect performance) isn’t just funny—it’s a gut punch, a moment that rings true for anyone who’s ever realized they’re done being “someone who just lets things happen to them.” Pollari nails this vulnerability with a sharp mix of humor and heart. And the chemistry? It’s real, especially in scenes with his best friend Ava (Jackie Cruz), whose star power elevates every interaction.

Advertisement

Pollari, an openly gay actor, has carved a niche for himself in queer storytelling—from Love, Simon to The Obituary of Tunde Johnson—and it’s no surprise that his honesty shines through. He shared with EDGE how Max Talisman’s openness as writer, director, and co-star created a creative playground where fresh ideas thrived. “Max was so open about creating a space where we could play and have new ideas,” Pollari says. The result? A film that’s not just about falling in love but about the bravery it takes to trust love when you’ve been hurt before.

It’s this bravery that resonates deeply, especially in queer narratives often painted with broad strokes. Pollari points out that representation isn’t just about sexuality but about the messy, human experiences we all share: “What I think is maybe more of a representation for someone like Eric Tanner is not that he’s gay, it’s that, ‘Wow, the shame involved in this person is the thing that you’re representing,’ and how damaging that is.”

This nuance extends beyond the screen—Pollari’s music also channels his thoughtful spirit. His latest album I’ll Be Romance blends folk influences from artists like Joni Mitchell with queer lyricism inspired by poets like John Ashbery. It’s music that embraces failure as part of the creative journey: “You never really hit the mark. You fail. And that’s wonderful, because you end up somewhere else.”

Advertisement

So whether he’s delivering laugh-out-loud lines, navigating complicated relationships, or crafting soulful songs, Joey Pollari embodies a fresh kind of queer storytelling—one that’s honest, funny, and quietly revolutionary.

Things Like This is now playing in theaters. Trust me, it’s worth your stew-free time.

If you could pick one iconic queer rom-com moment that you relate to most, what would it be?

Source: Edge Media Network