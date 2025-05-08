‘Things Like This’ Is the Feel-Good Gay RomCom 2025 Needs

If you’ve been craving a romantic comedy that brings back all the charm, wit, and heart of the genre’s golden days — with a fresh, queer twist — Things Like This might just be your new obsession.

Photo Credit: @thingslikethismovie

This 2025 rom-com sparkles with hope, awkward meet-cutes, and the kind of slow-burn love that’s as satisfying as it is swoon-worthy.

Starring Joey Pollari, Max Talisman, Jackie Cruz, Charlie Tahan, and Cara Bueno, Things Like This tosses us headfirst into the chaos and wonder of Manhattan, where two unlikely men — both named Zack — stumble into each other’s lives in a way that only destiny (and maybe a little New York magic) could arrange.

Our story kicks off with Zack Anthony (Max Talisman), a struggling writer whose bad luck in love is almost as legendary as his empty wallet. Enter Zack Mandel (Joey Pollari), a suave, quick-witted talent agent assistant stuck in a relationship he’s itching to escape. Their first encounter? Pure rom-com gold: Anthony’s broke at a bar, Mandel saves the day by paying for his drink, and sparks start to flicker. But just when things seem to be clicking, Anthony accidentally smacks Mandel in the face with a door, sending them on an unexpected detour to urgent care. Honestly — if you’ve ever caused a nosebleed and then realized the person you just maimed might be The One, you’re going to feel very seen.

Photo Credit: @thingslikethismovie

As the two Zacks navigate their budding connection — balancing late-night diners, quirky friends, and career curveballs — they uncover a jaw-dropping twist: they were each other’s first kiss at sleepaway camp in middle school! Yep, in a city of millions, somehow fate (or a very persistent universe) brought them back together. Between sweet glances, hilarious misunderstandings, a touch of cold feet, and the electric hum of New York City as their backdrop, the film offers everything we love about the genre — with an extra shot of queer joy and serendipity.

Photo Credit: @thingslikethismovie

The tagline says it all: “The best love will find you.” And honestly, after watching the sweet, hopeful trailer, we believe it. If you think rom-coms have been a little stagnant lately, Things Like This is exactly the charming reset you’ve been waiting for.

The best part? Tickets are already on sale, and the film officially premieres in select theaters on May 16. So grab your popcorn (and maybe your own Zack), because if there’s one thing we all deserve in 2025, it’s a feel-good love story that reminds us sometimes — just sometimes — fate gets it exactly right.