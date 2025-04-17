How Johann Vera Is Turning Intimates Into Empowerment

If you’ve ever thought, “Men deserve sexy underwear too,” Johann Vera is here to tell you: not only do we deserve it, we deserve it with cutouts, lace, and just the right amount of drama.

The Latin pop star—already on a hot streak after coming out publicly in 2023 and dropping his debut EP Nada Importa En Verdad—has officially entered his fashion era with the launch of Duro, a men’s lingerie line that’s as unapologetic as it is unapologetically queer.

Advertisement

RELATED: Pop Star Johann Vera Shares His Truth with “Closet”

“I wanted something that was sexy but also comfortable,” Vera said. “There’s a pair of underwear inspired by ‘Closet’ that has a little cutout in the back—like a little cleavage for guys. I think it’s super hot.”

Let’s be clear: Duro is not your average Calvin Klein two-pack. It’s for the flirts, the bold ones, the mirror-dwellers. The kind of people who want to feel powerful in their skin, maybe throw on a sheer robe, and strut around the apartment to Bad Bunny remixes.

Advertisement

What Duro Actually Looks Like (And Yes, You’ll Want Every Pair)

The name itself—Duro, Spanish for “hard”—sets the tone. This is underwear designed to make you feel strong, sensual, and slightly scandalous. Think sheer panels, strategic slashes, and silhouettes that make you want to cancel your pants altogether.

What makes Duro stand out isn’t just the eye candy appeal—it’s the intention. It’s a line that invites men (and everyone who wears men’s underwear) to reclaim sensuality, to celebrate curves, bulges, and yes, booty.

Advertisement

“I was running from my queer identity for so long,” Vera said. “Now, I want to be loud and proud about it—and I want to create art and fashion that speaks to our community.”

Lingerie with a Mission

This isn’t just fashion—it’s flag-planting. In a world where men’s underwear ads still mostly feature brooding straight men pretending not to know what sex is, Duro flips the script. It’s vibrant, it’s sexy, and it’s gay as hell—in the best way.

Advertisement

Each piece is designed not just to be worn but to be felt. It’s fashion therapy, one sheer waistband at a time. And for queer people—especially those who’ve spent years tucking away their identity—this kind of expression is more than aesthetic. It’s liberation.

As Vera puts it: “This is the most honest I’ve ever been. And if nothing really matters—nada importa en verdad—then I might as well be happy and help others find that happiness too.”

Bottom Line (Pun Fully Intended)

Advertisement

Duro isn’t for hiding. It’s for celebrating. For date nights, thirst traps, solo dances in your bedroom, and finally feeling like the main character in your own skin.

So whether you’re channeling angelic vibes in lacey sky-blue, going full “Closet” with a flirty flash of cheek, or strapping into something that says, “Call me papi,” Duro delivers the goods—literally and metaphorically.

Advertisement

Johann Vera’s men’s lingerie line Duro is available now at shopduro.com. Warning: may cause spontaneous dancing, self-love, and a sudden need to text your ex a thirst trap.