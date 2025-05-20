Paul Mescal’s role as Lucius Verus in Gladiator II is one for the ages. The Irish actor knew he had to bring more than just brooding stares and talent to the screen. This wasn’t just any movie. It was the sequel to Gladiator. That meant one thing: it was time to look the part.

Advertisement

While Mescal may have felt a bit unsure at first about the physical side of training for a film called Gladiator, he knew what needed to be done. The role demanded more than just memorizing lines—it required a transformation. And transform, he did.

To step into Lucius Verus’s sandals, Mescal packed on eighteen pounds of muscle. Not a light lift, literally. This wasn’t the kind of gym routine you casually fit in before brunch. With the help of a dedicated trainer, Tim Blakeley (@mediaphysiques), and a stash of ready-made meals, Mescal committed to a strict regimen that focused on building and maintaining what can only be described as a gladiator physique.

Advertisement

RELATED: Paul Mescal’s Impressive Muscle Gains for Gladiator II

Training was strategic. It wasn’t just about looking fit—it was about becoming someone who could convincingly survive and thrive in a brutal Roman arena. Leg day was a big part of the equation, with an intense focus on building strength from the ground up. According to Mescal, it even changed how he moved and carried himself.

Advertisement

The physical demands of the role were no joke, but Mescal didn’t just survive them—he conquered them. And it showed. By the time Gladiator II hit the screen, fans were already thanking him (and his trainer) for the gift that is Paul Mescal in short shorts.

Paul Mescal in ‘GLADIATOR II’ (2024) pic.twitter.com/45vKQ2gJ5T — paul mescal gifs (@mescal_gifs) February 23, 2025

Advertisement

He may not have originally been excited about the intense training, but in the end, discipline, meal prep, and a serious workout plan paid off. The result? A performance backed by muscle, mindset, and just the right amount of flex.

Paul Mescal on the set of ‘GLADIATOR II’ pic.twitter.com/O5zWGIL7qY — paul mescal gifs (@mescal_gifs) March 7, 2025

Paul Mescal’s gladiator body wasn’t just built for the film—it was built to stand the test of time. And let’s be real: we’re not mad about it.