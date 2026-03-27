Hudson Williams and Dylan O’Brien Team Up for Thriller ‘Apparatus’

Let us gently take your hand when we say this: Hudson Williams and Dylan O’Brien are teaming up—and not for something soft, sweet, or safe. Their upcoming indie thriller Apparatus is already shaping up to be a tense, seductive spiral into chaos, and honestly? We’re sat.

From Ride-Share to Red Flags

According to The Express Tribune, Apparatus follows Tyler (Williams), a struggling ride-share driver who thinks he’s finally caught a break when he meets JP (O’Brien), a magnetic entrepreneur with big promises and even bigger energy.

But if there’s one thing queer audiences know? A charming man with “opportunities” is almost always a walking red flag.

What starts as a dream setup quickly unravels into something darker, more dangerous, and a lot more complicated. Think ambition, manipulation, and a slow-burn descent that’s less “meet cute” and more “run, babe.”

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Williams Is Booked, Busy, and Breaking Out

After gaining a devoted fanbase through Heated Rivalry, Hudson Williams is officially stepping outside the comfort zone—and into something far more intense.

This role feels like a pivot. Gone is the familiar world fans fell in love with, replaced by something grittier and more psychologically demanding. It’s the kind of project that says: yes, he can lead, and yes, he can go dark.

And let’s be honest—watching him unravel on screen? That’s going to be hard to look away from.

Dylan O’Brien’s Villain Era Is Here

Fresh off his indie turn in Twinless, Dylan O’Brien is leaning fully into a more sinister vibe—and we’re not mad about it.

JP isn’t just charming; he’s the kind of character who pulls you in and makes you question everything. It’s a role that thrives on tension, charisma, and just enough danger to keep things interesting.

O’Brien has also been candid about navigating queer roles as a straight actor. Reflecting on his experience working with James Sweeney, he shared with Dazed, “Permission goes a long way,” emphasizing the importance of trust and authenticity in storytelling.

He added that seeing straight actors play queer roles “completely straight” has started to feel inauthentic—something that’s sparked ongoing conversations in the industry.

Queer Favorites, One Screen

Both Williams and O’Brien have built strong LGBTQ+ fanbases, which makes this pairing especially… intriguing.

dylan o’brien and hudson williams in a thriller together oh i love my life pic.twitter.com/8xSmPtEn82 — maria 💌 zara larsson’s ashtray (@sunflwrmaria) March 26, 2026

Will Apparatus lean into queer storytelling? That part is still under wraps. But the chemistry potential? Oh, it’s there. And audiences will absolutely be watching.

Directed by Sofia Banzhaf, the film is set to begin production in Toronto on March 30, bringing together indie credibility with major fan anticipation.

The Bottom Line

Apparatus has all the ingredients: tension, charisma, power dynamics, and two actors who know exactly how to hold a screen.

Whether it gives us queer subtext, full-blown chaos, or something in between, one thing is clear—Hudson Williams and Dylan O’Brien are about to take us on a ride. And if it gets a little dangerous? Even better.