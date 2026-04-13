Williams Watch: Every Project That Proves Hudson Is That Guy

If there’s one thing that’s become clear lately, it’s this: Hudson Williams is not slowing down anytime soon. While fans are still waiting for Heated Rivalry season two to begin filming, the actor has quietly built an impressive lineup of projects that span genres, tones, and formats.

From early roles to upcoming releases, his trajectory feels intentional—and increasingly difficult to ignore.

House of Yes (2023 / YouTube Release April 17)

One of the most accessible ways to catch the actor in action is through House of Yes, a comedy short set to release on YouTube on April 17.

The story follows three servers who are pushed to their limits after being told they can only say “yes” to customers. What starts as a simple workplace rule quickly spirals into something far more chaotic.

Directed by Andy Yu and co-starring Daisha Menzies and Madi Drescher, the film explores themes of boundaries, self-worth, and the pressures of the service industry—all through an exaggerated, comedic lens. It’s a sharp, relatable concept that allows Hudson to lean into humor while still grounding the story emotionally.

‘House of Yes’, a comedy short film starring Hudson Williams, will be releasing on YouTube on Friday, April 17th! 😄 “Synopsis: After being told by their manager that they can only say yes, three servers cannot take it anymore and decide to rebel against the cafe’s ways.” (via… pic.twitter.com/jBzVuRnpLm — Hudson Williams Updates 🐠 (@hudsonwupdates) April 12, 2026

Public Swim (2022)

Before the recent wave of attention, there was Public Swim, where the then-rising actor stepped into the role of Kyle, a lifeguard gearing up for a long, slow summer with a group of peers who are all trying to figure each other out at the same time.

On the surface, it’s a laid-back setup—sun, pool decks, and seasonal jobs—but the film leans into something more interesting underneath. What stands out most is how naturally Williams fits into it. Even in an early project like this, there’s already a sense of control in his performance—nothing forced, nothing overplayed. Just an easy screen presence that makes it clear the camera is exactly where it’s supposed to be.

Madwoman by Laufey

In a change of pace from his on-screen acting work, Williams also pops up in the Madwoman music video by Laufey, stepping into a world that feels more like a moodboard than a traditional narrative.

Williams appears alongside a stacked cast that includes Lola Tung, Katseye member Megan Skiendiel, and Olympian Alysa Liu—a lineup that already feels like a “wait, how did this group end up in the same project?” moment in the best way.

Instead of dialogue-heavy scenes or clear plot beats, the video leans into atmosphere, styling, and emotion.

Apparatus (TBA)

Looking ahead, Apparatus marks a darker turn. Williams stars opposite Dylan O’Brien in a thriller that follows a character drawn into what initially appears to be a promising opportunity, only for it to spiral into something far more dangerous.

The premise suggests a tense, psychological narrative, giving Hudson the opportunity to explore more complex and intense material. It’s the kind of project that could further expand his range and audience.

RELATED: What Kind of Chaos Are Hudson Williams and Dylan O’Brien Getting Into?

Yaga (TBA)

In Yaga, he takes on the role of Henry Park, the heir to a powerful fishery whose disappearance becomes the center of a larger mystery.

The story blends investigation, personal secrets, and elements of the unknown, placing the character within a web of intrigue. It’s another example of the actor stepping into layered storytelling, where character depth matters just as much as plot.

8 and Encore (Post-Production)

Beyond those titles, Hudson also appears in two projects currently in post-production.

In 8, directed by Inderveer Sodhi, he plays Darius, while in Encore, directed by Tristan C. Pina, he takes on the role of Drifter.

While details remain limited, the consistency of work across multiple productions suggests a deliberate effort to build a diverse portfolio rather than rely on a single breakout role.

Bonus: Meet Shane Hollander the Sea Lion

In an unexpected crossover between fiction and real life, a rescued sea lion at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center was named Hollander, inspired by his Heated Rivalry character…and probably his puppy dog (well, sea lion in this case) eyes.

According to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, sea lion Shane Hollander was found malnourished, with injuries to her flippers and a fishing hook lodged in her stomach. After undergoing treatment, including a successful endoscopy to remove the hook, she is now recovering under care.

It’s a small but memorable moment that reflects just how far the character—and by extension, the actor—has reached beyond the screen.

A Career Still on the Rise

What stands out most isn’t just the volume of work, but the variety. Comedy, drama, music video appearances, and thrillers all sit side by side, creating a body of work that feels both dynamic and intentional.

A new behind-the-scenes look at ‘HEATED RIVALRY’ has been uploaded to the official YouTube channel. 🔗: https://t.co/5zJnYuLJHr pic.twitter.com/5xJfTNgOjy — Heated Rivalry Updates (@heatedrivalryud) April 12, 2026

As anticipation builds for the return of Heated Rivalry, one thing is clear: Hudson Williams isn’t simply riding the momentum of a popular role. He’s actively shaping a career that continues to expand in scope and depth.

And if this current lineup is any indication, the next chapter is already well underway.