Netflix’s Wednesday gave us creepy, kooky vibes we didn’t know we needed, but let’s be real—the real gag of Season 1 was Hunter Doohan’s Tyler Galpin. What started out as a shy, small-town barista suddenly turned into the Hyde, one of the show’s big bads, and honestly? We loved every second of it.

Doohan, who’s openly gay, brought layers to Tyler that had fans instantly hooked. Maybe it was the wide-eyed innocence that flipped into full-blown menace, or maybe it was just his undeniable screen presence. Either way, audiences weren’t just scared of Tyler—they were fascinated. And when Season 2 dropped, fans wanted more Hunter, more Hyde, and more of that dark twist he brought to Nevermore Academy’s already weird and wonderful world.

Part of Wednesday’s magic is how it centers on “outcasts”—characters who are different, misunderstood, and often judged before they’re even given a chance. That theme of otherness is something LGBTQ+ viewers connect with deeply, and Doohan knows it. Speaking with Attitude, he reflected on why queer fans in particular resonate with the show:

“I think that’s kind of why I, and other people, have connected to Tim Burton’s work in general… That just strikes to the very core being—you know, a gay person is feeling like an outsider from such a young age. So, yeah, that’s kind of just intertwined.”

He added that hearing from fans directly has been a powerful reminder of the impact:

“It’s been nice just to see the impact firsthand sometimes and just have fans say little things here, there about it. I think I’ve always felt it’s important so I don’t think it’s changed. But it’s been nice to see that it is touching people.”

For Season 2, Hunter came back with more than just a deeper story arc—he came back buffer, bolder, and with a Hyde persona that’s even darker than before. Gone was the shy boy-next-door vibe; in its place, a character who oozes both danger and complexity. And yes, in case you missed it, there are shirtless moments sprinkled across Season 2. Part 1 to be exact. (You’re welcome.)

Of course, one of the most buzzed-about moments from the latest season was Lady Gaga’s guest appearance. Fans lost their minds, and Hunter himself admitted he was excited, too. But in classic gay man fashion, he also joked about missing the chance to meet her:

“There’s one gay guy in the cast who doesn’t get to meet Lady Gaga!”

Honestly, we demand justice for Hunter.

As for his future on Wednesday? Fans were worried when rumors swirled about him leaving due to his husband, but Doohan was quick to shut that down with a laugh: “Damn, I hope a lot!” when asked about being in Season 3. Consider us relieved.

@metroentertainment Meeting @ladygaga in Slurp makeup is iconic 🧟‍♂️ Wednesday’s Owen Painter AKA Slurp / Isaac can’t help but gloat over meeting Lady Gaga over the shows only openly gay actor, Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin). Hunter previously mentioned how it was a “hate crime” that he wasn’t on set for Gaga day, but at least Gaga met Slurp! Speaking to Metro producer Zac Haniff, the iconic villains shared their love for the queen and her cameo as Rosaline Rotwood in Season 2 Part 2 🫶🏼 🎥: @zachaniff @wednesdaynetflix @netflix @netflixuk @iamhunterdoohan #owenpainter #hunterdoohan #slurp #wednesday #jennaortega #tv #ladygaga ♬ The Dead Dance – Lady Gaga

With Netflix already confirming a third season, the future looks bright (and just a little spooky) for Doohan. From barista to monster, from timid to terrifying, he’s shown that being different isn’t a weakness—it’s the very thing that makes him unforgettable.

So if you haven’t binged Season 2 yet, what are you waiting for? A buffer, broodier Hunter Doohan is ready for you. And trust us, he’s worth every second of your watchlist.

