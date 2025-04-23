I Know What You Did Last Summer Picks Up 27 Years Later

The Fisherman returns.

While the internet is dissecting the official trailer for legacy sequel I Know What You Did Last Summer, I’m studying the body of work belonging to one of its stars. Hello, Tyriq Withers.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is a popular series within the horror community – especially annually around The Fourth of July. The plot has existed in many forms over the last six decades. It was originally novel published by Lois Duncan in 1973 before being produced as a film in 1997 and its sequel in 1998. Years later, in 2006, it was the subject of a long forgotten straight-to-DVD edition followed by a critically panned television reboot in 2021.

As with its sister Scream and its cousin Halloween, nothing ever beats the original. Although, my hopes are high knowing that Jennifer Love Hewitt is returning as Julie and Freddy Prinze Jr. as Ray. And, of course, Tyriq Withers.

Tyriq Withers is going to play a yet to be named character in I Know What You Did Last Summer 2025, but judging by the trailer, it appears he’s going to be a homage to Barry (played by Ryan Phillippe) – who iconically died in the first film after running around in nothing but a towel. I say this due to the fact that this potential death sequence is parodied in the trailer.

Tyriq Withers had appeared in a number of projects over the years before landing a long character arc on The Game. Since then, he’s been busy booking more mainstream roles. He’ll be joined on screen by fellow franchise newcomers Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King and Sarah Pidgeon.

This 26-year-old Florida native is bound to become the heartthrob of I Know 2025, so I’m hoping the writers flipped the script and he can make it at least until the final climax.

Here’s the scene I keep referencing, just for funsies.

Tyriq Withers Brings the Meat to I Know What You Did Last Summer

Are you a fan of I Know What You Did Last Summer? Are you excited for the legacy sequel? What do you think of its rising star Tyriq Withers? Most importantly, did your heart break when you saw Helen’s grave in the trailer? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!

But before you go, here’s more of this I Know hottie.

