Ian McKellen on Coming Out: There’s No Need to Stay in the Closet

For many of us, Ian McKellen is a name synonymous with not only great acting but unwavering authenticity. A national treasure and an openly gay icon since 1988, McKellen has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. And now, at the ripe age of 85, he’s doubling down on his decades-long call for actors to embrace their true selves—no hiding, no pretending, no shame.

Ian McKellen’s Most Recent Interview

In a recent interview with The Times of London, McKellen opened up about his personal journey and how it shaped his career. “I have never met anybody who came out who regretted it,” he said, cutting through the noise and offering a message of reassurance to those still in the closet.

He went on to add:

“I feel sorry for any famous person who feels they can’t come out. Being in the closet is silly—there’s no need for it. Don’t listen to your advisers, listen to your heart. Listen to your gay friends who know better. Come out. Get into the sunshine.”

Is there any more wisdom we need? Well, yes—there’s plenty more. McKellen took a shot at the system that forces many public figures to hide their true selves. He pointed out that Hollywood and other industries have a long way to go, with no openly gay Oscar winners for Best Actor or openly gay U.K. Prime Ministers (yet). He also noted the glaring absence of openly gay Premier League footballers. But, he’s optimistic. The first gay Premier League player, he believes, will likely “become the most famous footballer in the world, with all the agencies begging for his name on their products.”

Even though biases remain, McKellen is adamant that the rewards of coming out far outweigh the risks. Kate Winslet echoed his sentiments in 2021, calling out the absurdity of Hollywood overlooking gay actors for straight roles. “That should be almost illegal,” she said, rightly challenging the industry’s outdated practices.

Living Authentically

As McKellen sees it, living authentically isn’t just about personal growth—it can also mean a deeper connection with others. In fact, he’s shared how his career flourished after coming out. The roles he took on felt more natural, more genuine—no longer the product of a performance “in disguise.”

“I wasn’t hiding anymore,” McKellen shared, noting how his relationships with those closest to him bloomed once he stopped concealing his true self. It’s a statement that resonates deeply with anyone who’s ever felt the weight of hiding an integral part of their identity.

McKellen also reflected on his relationships, noting two significant ones during his time in the spotlight. His first, with history teacher Brian Taylor, lasted from 1964 to 1972. Then, in 1978, he met Sean Mathias at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Their romantic and professional partnership continued until 1988—the year McKellen publicly came out. Most recently, McKellen was involved with Oscar Conlon-Morrey, a 30-year-old whom he briefly dated between 2022 and 2024.

But beyond the relationships and the star-studded career, McKellen’s most profound message is this: live your truth. The actor’s life is a testament to the power of embracing who you truly are. After all, as he says, “Listen to your gay friends who know better.”

So, to any young actor out there still caught in the closet—take a cue from McKellen. It’s never too late to step into the sunlight and let the world see the real you. And as McKellen would say, it might just be a whole lot more interesting.

