Impressive Imported Goods + Working The Yard + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Scotty Dynamo, who was working with impressive imported goods.

Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”) visited Puerto Rico:

Joel Wieneke was lonely in paradise:

Austin Butler did a photoshoot for Men’s Health Magazine:

Gustavo Correa has a sun addiction:

Sterling Walker celebrated 12 years of sobriety:

Johnny Sibilly took a Swiss Sibilly holiday:

Kelechi Kalu was the same, but different:

Jesus Luz explored the Amazon rainforest:

Santino likes yardwork:

Antony Tran looked up:

Dhanush was feeling a little devilish:

Chase Carlson was hanging with his pal Shaun:

Patrick McDonald and friends served this salute to shorts:

