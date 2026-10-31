Instagram Strikes Again: Florida Gay Bars Are the Latest Victims

If Instagram is where you find your weekend plans, discover your favorite gay bar’s next event, or check whether the boys are going out tonight, imagine opening the app and finding that your favorite LGBTQ+ hangout has simply vanished. No farewell post, no explanation, just an account suspension.

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That’s the frustrating reality several LGBTQ+ businesses have faced, including Orlando’s Savoy, which says Meta disabled its Instagram account on October 20 despite initially clearing its appeal. The 22-year-old LGBTQ+ bar on North Orange Avenue was left without access to its established account, joining a growing number of queer-owned businesses reporting similar problems.

And if you’re wondering what exactly Savoy did to deserve such treatment, that’s part of the problem: nobody seemed willing to give it a straight answer.

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Savoy Orlando Gets Caught in Instagram’s Moderation Mess

According to Orlando Weekly’s reporting, Instagram initially flagged Savoy’s account for allegedly violating Meta’s human exploitation policy, a category associated with human trafficking. The bar appealed the decision and received a response saying its account had been reviewed, no rules had been broken, and the suspension was a mistake.

Instagram even apologized and said Savoy could use its account again. Except it didn’t restore access. Instead, the bar received another notification informing it that the account had been permanently deleted. Meta reportedly failed to respond to repeated support requests, leaving the business without its established Instagram presence.

Fortunately, Savoy has since shared some good news with its supporters: its accounts have been restored.

“Hello again, Orlando. Our accounts have been restored. 🏳️‍🌈”

The bar thanked everyone who shared its story, spoke up, and stood by the business during the suspension. However, Savoy isn’t treating the restoration as the end of the matter.

“But this isn’t over. LGBTQ+ businesses across the country are still waiting for a fair review from Meta, and we’ll keep speaking up for them.”

The venue also directed supporters to savoyorlando.com for updates, information about what happened, and where to find its social media accounts.

Anthem Orlando Also Had Its Pride Posts Flagged

Savoy wasn’t the only Orlando venue caught up in the moderation mess. Anthem Orlando experienced a remarkably similar suspension shortly after posting photos from its Pride celebration and marking its first anniversary.

Owner Mike Vacirca said the photos showed people dancing, hugging, and posing in rainbow-adorned outfits. The venue also uses a filtering system to ensure photos are appropriate before publishing them.

“There was no picture in there that’s even remotely off of G-rated,” Vacirca said.

Instagram cited its Community Standards without identifying a specific post or explaining which rule had supposedly been violated. Anthem appealed immediately, but its initial appeal was rejected the following day.

The account was eventually restored after approximately a week of attempts to reach someone at Meta, including calling for help on Threads. Vacirca also investigated the suspension himself and discovered that Meta’s backend had classified Anthem’s photos as human exploitation.

Even more confusingly, the same photos had also been published on Facebook and Threads without triggering the same suspension.

“We still don’t know what we were accused of,” Vacirca said.

Anthem eventually got its account back, but Vacirca knows not every LGBTQ+ business has been as fortunate.

“LGBTQ bars, performers, Pride groups across the country are losing their accounts, and it looks like it’s to automated moderation or potentially to people that are exploiting the content moderation systems,” he said. “And a lot of them are not able to get their accounts back.”

LGBTQ+ Businesses Across the Country Are Reporting Similar Problems

The trouble extends well beyond Orlando. Other LGBTQ+-friendly establishments have also reported losing access to their Facebook and Instagram accounts this year, raising questions about how Meta’s moderation systems are handling LGBTQ+ content.

In Orlando, Stiffy’s Instagram account was marked unavailable as of October 24.

Meanwhile, four LGBTQ+ spaces in St. Petersburg — Cocktail, The Wet Spot, The Ball, and Mari Jean Hotel — have reported losing their Facebook and Instagram accounts this year. Cocktail, The Wet Spot, and The Ball remained unavailable in the latest reported updates, while Mari Jean Hotel’s social media feeds were back up and running.

In Austin, Texas, gay bar Rain on 4th also reported an unexplained Instagram suspension. Owner Scott Neal told the Houston Chronicle that many of the posts flagged by Meta did not contain nudity and primarily featured G-rated photos of drag performers.

The pattern has also reached New York and San Francisco. Wilka’s Sports Bar in New York, along with The Stud and Beaux in San Francisco, previously reported losing their accounts at Meta’s discretion. All three have since been reinstated.

That’s a lot of LGBTQ+ businesses suddenly having to fight for access to platforms they use to keep their doors busy.

Is Meta’s Automated Moderation Getting It Wrong?

Meta has not explicitly acknowledged targeting LGBTQ+ businesses through its moderation policies. However, the company’s content moderation practices have drawn criticism from LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations.

In early 2025, Meta updated aspects of its moderation systems, advertising policies, and diversity, equity, and inclusion parameters. The Human Rights Campaign has raised concerns about how the company’s policy changes could put LGBTQ+ users and communities at greater risk of content restrictions and account suspensions.

Automated moderation is supposed to identify content that violates platform rules. But when businesses sharing ordinary Pride celebrations, drag performances, and photos of people enjoying themselves repeatedly find their accounts flagged for serious violations, it’s fair to question whether those systems are doing their jobs properly.

Vacirca believes the consequences go beyond lost advertising opportunities. After Anthem’s suspension, he saw supporters rally around the bar and push for its account to be restored.

“Because for them, Anthem is their safe space,” he said. “This is not only an attack on our business, but it’s an attack on our community and our somewhat our identity.”

And that’s the bigger issue. LGBTQ+ bars aren’t simply businesses selling drinks and hosting parties. They’re gathering places where people find friendship, acceptance, and a sense of belonging. Their social media accounts help maintain those connections, especially for people looking for welcoming spaces in places where LGBTQ+ visibility isn’t always guaranteed.

Meta can make mistakes with its automated moderation, but businesses shouldn’t have to spend days fighting an algorithm just to prove that photos of people celebrating Pride aren’t human trafficking.

Savoy Is Back, But Other LGBTQ+ Businesses Still Need Help

For Savoy, getting its accounts back means reconnecting with the Orlando community without having to start from scratch. But the bar is also using its experience to draw attention to other LGBTQ+ businesses still dealing with Meta’s moderation decisions.

And that’s worth remembering the next time you see a Pride event flyer, a drag show announcement, or a gay bar promoting its weekend lineup. Those posts help keep LGBTQ+ spaces visible and connected to the people who support them.

So yes, Savoy is back on Instagram. Give its restored accounts a follow, check out savoyorlando.com, and maybe remember that the next time an algorithm decides a rainbow is suspicious, there’s an actual community on the other side of that screen.