‘Interview with the Vampire’: When Your Ex Becomes a Rockstar

Pack up your coffins, queens, and smudge that eyeliner like you mean it — the third season of Interview with the Vampire has officially risen from the crypt. Production is underway, and AMC marked the moment on June 20th with the kind of teaser only vampires and gays would appreciate: a clapperboard, a tambourine, a vintage mic, and a Gibson Les Paul guitar. Somewhere, Lestat is licking his lips.

“Production has begun,” the network announced coyly, which is pretty on-brand for a show that practically bathes in dramatic tension.

The new season, due in sometime 2026 (gay time: soon, but not soon enough), will adapt The Vampire Lestat, Anne Rice’s 1985 sequel that famously pivoted from tortured romanticism to “What if the vampire was also a rockstar with fabulous taste and unresolved trauma?” A fever dream, sure — but in the best possible way.

For the uninitiated: after being, well, murdered-ish by Louis and Claudia, our boy Lestat (played with operatic panache by Sam Reid) isn’t just back — he’s putting his feelings into a full-blown musical autobiography. It’s giving “revenge album,” it’s giving “Barbie’s The One That Got Away,” and honestly, it’s giving everything.

Lestat is a queer-coded Spotify algorithm with cheekbones and centuries of drama. And according to Jones, we’re getting a

Reid also gave love to the show’s musical backbone, Daniel Hart, who’s returning to compose Lestat’s anthems. “The music has always been done by Daniel Hart, and Daniel Hart is really just bringing some extraordinary work to the new season,” he said.

“This show rests so heavily on his music. It’s so visceral, the way the music can come in and ride a wave for the audience.”

As any gay will tell you, visceral waves are our brand.

This news comes on the blood-red heels of a wildly successful season two, which aired in May 2024. Picking up where season one left off — i.e., with Louis and Claudia leaving a very much not-dead Lestat for, let’s call it, dead-ish — the duo traveled to Europe in search of their undead kin. What they found instead? Parisian goth theater nerds with fangs: the infamous Théâtre des Vampires.

There, they met Armand (played by the devastatingly mysterious Assad Zaman) and entered a coven messier than a brunch breakup. Even without Lestat’s direct presence, his specter haunted every scene, as Louis and Claudia faced impossible power plays and the eternal trauma of love with a capital L (and a capital Fangs).

The season was met with critical adoration, snagging a juicy 98% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans and critics praised the haunting performances, lush cinematography, and a script that managed to be both devastating and, somehow, horny.

And let’s not forget Jacob Anderson, whose portrayal of Louis continues to anchor the show with raw vulnerability and smoldering restraint. While Lestat burns bright and loud, Louis simmers — a walking elegy in tailored suits, constantly torn between love and loathing. Anderson has carved out a space for one of TV’s most quietly devastating queer performances, turning every sigh, glare, and cigarette drag into a masterclass in emotional repression. He may not be the rockstar this season, but he is the soul.

With Lestat stepping into the spotlight for season three — literally — the stage is set for a queer, blood-soaked rock opera of heartbreak, revenge, and guitar solos that echo through centuries. Imagine Velvet Goldmine meets Phantom of the Opera, but everyone’s undead, and no one’s straight.

So whether you’re here for the eyeliner, the homoerotic tension, or simply the idea of a vampire saying “stream my album,” know this: the fangs are sharper, the music louder, and the drama deeper than ever.

And to that, we say: yes, yes, yes. This, this, this.

Source: The Wrap