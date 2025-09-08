Is Andy Cohen Taking Over Howard Stern’s Show?

The King of All Media is back—well, sort of. Howard Stern, the 71-year-old radio icon who turned satellite radio into a household name, has pulled off yet another stunt to prove he’s not just the master of shocking interviews but also of expertly timed, mind-bending hoaxes. And let’s face it, gay people everywhere can appreciate the sheer performance art of it all.

For weeks, Stern had been teasing a “big reveal” on his show, with promos promising an earth-shattering announcement. “Is it really bye-bye Booey?” they whispered. Then, there was the sudden news that Stern’s return from his summer break was delayed, creating the kind of speculation you’d normally expect to find in a Real Housewives reunion. Was the end of “The Howard Stern Show” finally here? Was Stern canceling himself? Or worse—had he been fired?

But when Stern finally returned to the airwaves Monday, he didn’t come with the retirement speech we were all bracing for. Instead, he came in with his signature mischievous grin, enlisting a flustered Andy Cohen to introduce him. In case you missed it, Cohen’s attempt at a smooth handoff was, well, anything but. “This was supposed to be a cleaner hand-off. I’m kind of winging it,” Cohen quipped.

And that’s when Stern took over, thanking Cohen for agreeing to “do the bit,” turning what was supposed to be a straight announcement into the kind of chaotic, joyful spectacle we’ve come to expect from him. It’s the type of playful misdirection that could make any RuPaul’s Drag Race lip-sync for your life look like a lazy Sunday.

The Hoax That Wasn’t

Let’s be real: this wasn’t just about teasing a “cancelation”—it was a master class in the art of keeping your audience on their toes. After all, Stern has always been the gold standard when it comes to stirring up drama. The man has been a tabloid favorite for decades, with headlines chronicling everything from his eccentric sex talk to his on-air squabbles with various celebrities.

Back in 2006, when Stern made the high-profile move to Sirius Satellite Radio, the industry changed overnight. It wasn’t just about a bigger paycheck—though, don’t get me wrong, that didn’t hurt either. It was about embracing the freedom of satellite radio’s lack of censorship, something Stern had fought against for years with the Federal Communications Commission. And to sweeten the deal, he got a massive payday that made him one of the highest-paid personalities in media. You can’t fake that kind of staying power.

And it wasn’t just a business gamble; it was a cultural one. Stern was so much more than the “shock jock” who paraded strippers through the studio and harassed the Dixie Chicks for sex confessions. Over time, he became a bona fide interviewer, respected even by celebrities he once definitely would have made fun of. This is the man who took on political figures, A-list actors, and even spiritual gurus, all while maintaining his sarcastic, often raunchy, but ever-charismatic persona.

SiriusXM: A Playground for the Famous (and the Fabulous)

SiriusXM has since grown into the home of podcasts and personalities that even the most polished mainstream media would envy. You’ve got the likes of Call Her Daddy, SmartLess, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, and Freakonomics Radio, to name a few. Of course, let’s not forget that Stern’s legacy looms large on the platform—his name proudly sits next to tabs like “Music,” “Talk & Podcasts,” and even “Howard” itself.

But here’s the thing: the world has changed since Stern’s shock jock days. SiriusXM isn’t just about “hard-hitting” interviews or tasteless pranks. Now it’s home to every flavor of podcasting royalty, and the presence of figures like Trevor Noah and Kevin Hart alongside Stern shows just how much the platform has evolved.

Yet, no one—not even the queens of podcasting—can quite match the cultural grip Stern still has. The man built an empire with his voice, one that seems to sashay into every corner of pop culture without breaking a sweat. It’s almost like he’s still the LGBTQ+ community’s best-kept secret—if only we could stop making Queen of All Media jokes long enough to admit it.

What’s Next?

So, is Stern really sticking around? Well, the hoax—sorry, “announcement”—seems to suggest that he’s not leaving anytime soon. After nearly two decades of defining a genre, his retirement seems further off than ever. With the world of podcasting, celebrity interviews, and radio still evolving at a breakneck pace, there’s plenty more room for Stern’s unique brand of commentary, chaos, and cheeky charm.

And for those of us who have been following his career since the days of WXRK in New York, this latest stunt is just another reminder of why we’re still all tuning in. After all, where else can you get a dose of both irreverence and wit wrapped in a delightful, sometimes gay-ish package? Stern’s not just a radio personality—he’s a national treasure, a provocateur, and—let’s face it—someone who definitely knows how to keep us coming back for more.

You can bet on one thing: Howard Stern isn’t going anywhere. Not yet, anyway.

Source: NBC