Do you ever have that dream? The one where you’re trapped in an elevator with two ridiculously hot men—perfect smiles, even better abs—and somehow you end up in the middle? Well, Marc Buckner and Timo Hagen just turned that fantasy into a real-life viral video… and the internet is still recovering.

Photo Credit: @marcnbuckner @timohagen1

Advertisement

RELATED: Sex on a Slide? Fat-Butt Hookups? Just a Day on Reddit’s Gay Side

In a clip that’s been viewed nearly 20 million times (according to and reposted multiple times by Timo himself), the two men step into a public elevator. They make eye contact—playful, knowing. You can almost hear the silent conversation: “You’re hot.” “You too.” Then, without missing a beat, both begin peeling off their shirts, revealing 8-packs sculpted like they’ve been Photoshopped by God’s finest interns.

Advertisement

But here’s the plot twist—they weren’t alone for long. Mid-strip, another passenger steps into the elevator, catching the pair mid-shirt-removal. Instead of awkwardness, we get pure comedy: Marc and Timo burst into giggles, looking like two schoolboys caught passing notes… if the notes were written on washboard abs.

Photo Credit: @marcnbuckner @timohagen1

As it turns out, this wasn’t just random elevator mischief. The video was originally shot for a shirt brand, with a wholesome(ish) storyboard: Guy One compliments Guy Two’s shirt, Guy Two returns the favor, shirts are exchanged, maybe a few ab shots for good measure. But the unexpected neighbor’s entrance—and his hilariously bewildered “What’s going on?”—took the moment from promo to instant internet gold.

Advertisement

Naturally, the comments section is a masterpiece in its own right:

“This is so inappropriate. Changing in a public elevator?? Get some privacy. Use my place instead.”



“The elevator of my dreams.”



“Why was this video 45 minutes long?”



“Why am I using the wrong elevator again and again?”



“Where is this elevator pls? Asking for a friend.”



“God gave them everything except my number.”

Advertisement

The magic of the clip is in the mix—it’s sexy, yes, but also silly and endearing. These aren’t two guys trying too hard; they’re just having fun (and maybe accidentally causing a few thousand viewers to break into a light sweat). The unplanned cameo sealed the deal, turning what could have been just another thirst trap into a shareable, replayable, “Send this to the group chat immediately!” kind of moment.

Advertisement

As for whether Marc and Timo are more than just friends? They’ve kept that mystery tightly buttoned—unlike their shirts. No confirmations, no denials, just a steady stream of content that keeps followers guessing. And maybe that’s the real genius here: keeping the fantasy alive, one elevator ride at a time.

But recently, Buckner finally addressed the rumors head-on in the Wickedly Well podcast. When asked how he and Hagen met, he joked that Hagen tried to pick him up at the gym. Hagen’s version, though, has a bit more backstory: he first spotted Buckner on Instagram after moving, slid into his DMs, and eventually crossed paths at the gym—where introductions quickly turned into friendship.

Advertisement

That bond has since fueled plenty of speculation, especially as the pair tackle the less-fun side of viral fame: hate comments. And it was in that very conversation that Buckner finally laid it out:

“To make it simple: we’re not a gay couple,” he said. “We’re just friends that have—as [Hagen] said—similar values. I enjoy training, he enjoys training, we’re both healthy, driven humans that motivate each other.”

A definitive answer? Sort of. Because while the statement clears up the label, it still leaves room for interpretation since it doesn’t necessarily mean neither of them is queer—or that there isn’t more to the story than they’re willing to share.

Advertisement

Still, maybe that ambiguity is part of their charm. Fans don’t seem too bothered, as long as Marc and Timo keep serving up their gym clips, beach shots, and elevator antics. Platonic or otherwise, we’re more than happy to stay along for the ride.

REFERENCE: Wickedly Well Podcast