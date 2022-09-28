Is Netflix Heading Into OnlyFans Territory?

Streaming giant Netflix has just announced a limited series based on the life of Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi. The series titled Supersex has already started filming in Rome. Siffredi, 58, is an icon in the world of adult entertainment working as an actor, producer, and director. One of the most powerful and recognizable personalities in porn Siffredi owns Rocco Siffredi Prods which is based in Budapest. His credits number over 1,300 films, many of them hardcore.

According to Variety,

“‘Supersex’ will look at Siffredi’s family, his origins, his relationship with love and ‘the starting point and the context that led him to embark on his path in pornography’.”

Siffredi, who has also starred in two films directed by Catherine Breillat, will not be playing himself in the series. Instead, Italian movie star Alessandro Borghi has the coveted lead role. Saul Nanni will be playing the younger Rocco. Supersex was created and written by Francesca Manieri who spoke about the story explaining,

“‘Supersex’ is the story of a man who takes seven episodes and 350 minutes to say ‘I love you,’ to accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love. To do this, he must expose the only part of him that we have never seen: his soul”

(Damn no wonder Manieri is beloved and revered in Italy, that plot summary sucked me in…might have to give this one a try!)

Siffredi is married to Rosa Caracciolo and they have two children together. The adult performer has won a whopping 38 AVN awards. He retired from acting in adult films in 2004 transitioning to directing and producing. He returned to acting in 2009 and retired again in 2015.

Supersex will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2023.

