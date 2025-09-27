J.Lo’s Ex Wants to Turn His OnlyFans Into a Goldmine

Ojani Noa, the original Mr. Jennifer Lopez, is making waves again, but this time, it’s not on the red carpet or in the pages of tabloids—it’s on OnlyFans. Yes, you read that right: the man who was once married to J.Lo is now charging fans $21.99 a month for a closer look at his, let’s say, premium content.

Before Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, or even Criss Judd, Noa had the distinction of being the first man to marry the pop superstar. Their whirlwind romance began in 1996 after they met at Gloria Estefan’s South Beach restaurant (where Noa was, naturally, a waiter—because what’s more 90s than meeting a future superstar over a Cuban sandwich and a mojito?). They married in February 1997, and, well… let’s just say that it lasted less time than the “waiting for tonight” intro of her iconic hit. Eleven months later, the marriage was over, marking the first of Lopez’s many divorces.

While Lopez went on to conquer the world—marrying and divorcing her way through the ‘00s, popping out hit after hit, and generally doing J.Lo things—Noa’s life took a much quieter path. After the divorce, he returned to Miami, where he built a career as a model, personal trainer, and contestant on various Spanish-language reality shows. If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram recently, you’ve probably seen him showing off his very toned physique, which he’s not exactly shy about.

Fast forward to today, and Noa, at 51, has jumped on the OnlyFans train, joining the ranks of influencers and celebs who make their living off exclusive content. His page promises a closer, more intimate look at him for just $21.99 a month. Which, let’s be real, is kind of a steal if you’re into what he’s offering.

But here’s the thing: despite having the goods, Noa is not showing off all of his God-given talents. As he revealed on the Spanish-language show Dime La Neta, he initially did well on the platform, but things took a turn. “I did well at first, but then I started losing followers because they wanted me to show everything,” Noa confessed. His photos might be revealing, but he’s keeping some things under wraps. “Then people started saying, ‘show me, show more, and more, and take it out, take it out.’” It seems like the more he holds back, the more his followers demand.

For context, Noa’s relationship with Lopez after their divorce hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. He once sued her for wrongful termination after she fired him from managing her now-defunct Pasadena restaurant, Madre’s. The case settled in 2005, and part of the deal included a confidentiality agreement that kept Noa from spilling any major tea on his famous ex. But Noa didn’t give up easily on trying to get back in her good graces. In fact, just last year, he made another attempt to rekindle some sort of relationship.

It’s all a bit of a rollercoaster when you realize how much history these two have. From the glamorous, whirlwind romance to the public legal battles, Noa’s life has been somewhat defined by J.Lo, even though they were only married for a blink of an eye. Now, nearly three decades after their brief marriage, Noa is hoping that his shirtless selfies and private videos might just turn things around in his latest hustle.

The big question, of course, is whether Ojani will ever capitalize on his fame—and his connection to one of the biggest stars on the planet. If he really wants to turn his OnlyFans into a true moneymaker, he might have to “give the people what they want.” If you catch my drift.

So, will Noa’s fortunes change on OnlyFans? Will he finally unlock the revenue potential? Well, if you’re brave enough to give him a subscribe, you might just find out. Or, you know, you can just wait for someone else to spill the tea.

Either way, it’s safe to say that Noa’s journey from waiter to Mr. Lopez to OnlyFans star is something no one saw coming. But in the age of social media and subscription-based content, maybe this is the second act he needed all along. Only time—and the number of subscribers—will tell.