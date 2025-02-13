Jacob Elordi is officially done with the is-he-or-isn’t-he queer-baiting speculation. After his tantalizingly unhinged performance in Saltburn (we’re still recovering from that bathtub scene), he’s back in another queer role—this time, explicitly so.

Enter On Swift Horses, the upcoming adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s novel, where Elordi plays Julius, a restless, thrill-seeking Korean War vet entangled in a love story with Henry, a charming card cheat.

Jacob Elordi boy kisser pic.twitter.com/Nv2wgsdThZ — b (@pauliebleek3r) February 13, 2025

The film, directed by Fellow Travelers’ Daniel Minahan (so, yes, expect queer excellence), also stars Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones as Muriel, Julius’ sister-in-law who’s stuck in the monotony of married life and starts sneaking off to horse races for a taste of excitement. Meanwhile, Julius is chasing his own high across Las Vegas casinos and the neon-lit streets of Tijuana, all in search of his runaway lover.

The cast is stacked, with Sasha Calle and Will Poulter also on board. But the real treat? Diego Calva, who co-stars in the film, has already teased some very steamy moments with Elordi.

“I don’t know if I can say this, but we are going to have pretty hot scenes in this movie…” he said.

Diego, you have our attention.

If you’ve been waiting for Elordi to fully embrace his queer leading man era, On Swift Horses is it. And lucky for us, the film is galloping into select North American theaters on April 25. Mark your calendars—this one’s going to be hot.

OH GOD JACOB ELORDI 🫦 pic.twitter.com/H7a3PwogT0 — aileen ❦ (@elordisdua) February 13, 2025

