Jake Adicoff: First Out Male Winter Paralympic Champion

Jake Adicoff had a simple goal in mind: win four gold medals at the Winter Paralympics. But in typical Jake fashion, he didn’t just settle for “simple.” He put everything on the line, saying it out loud—”I want to bring home four golds,”—and then proceeded to crush every expectation, and his own doubts, in the process.

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Representing the U.S. in the vision-impaired category, Jake’s journey wasn’t just about medals; it was about redefining what it means to be an out and proud gay athlete in the world of elite para-sport. “It was incredibly scary,” He admits. But from the snow-covered slopes of the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in northern Italy, the 30-year-old not only secured that perfect four-medal sweep—he made history. By the end of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics, Adicoff was not only bringing home four golds but also cementing his status as the first out male athlete to win an individual Winter Games title.

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Jake Adicoff’s Road to Gold (and Attention)

It wasn’t all smooth skiing, though. On the last lap of his final race, the tired skier fell, but he had worked so hard earlier that he still crossed the finish line ahead of Ukraine’s Oleksandr Kazik. No one would blame him for dropping his ski poles and calling it a day. Instead, he skied across that finish line like a pro, securing the top spot in a race made more dramatic by falling snow and a fatigued body. France’s Anthony Chalencon snagged the bronze, but we all know who had the last laugh.

Adicoff’s gold haul isn’t just a victory for him, though—it’s a triumph for Team LGBTQ. As a visible, out athlete in para-sport, Jake represents more than just personal achievement. He’s a beacon for queer athletes everywhere, especially in spaces where representation has been lacking. “The higher you get in sport, the fewer out people you see,” He told Outsports before the Games. His visibility matters, and the media outlets—The Guardian, BBC, Associated Press—have been quick to pick up on the story of this history-making athlete.

Rainbow Flags and Bowing Down

Jake’s Instagram bio, adorned with two rainbow flags and a cheeky quip—“just trying to be fit enough that your dad notices me”—might just be the best self-promo we’ve ever seen. There’s something disarming about his ability to balance elite athleticism with that “I’m here, and I’m fabulous” energy. It’s not just about his performance on the slopes but about how he carries himself off of them, too. And that signature dramatic bow to the crowd after crossing the finish line? Pure Jake. It’s not just an athletic move—it’s a performance.

Of course, the true stars of Jake’s story are his family and friends. His parents, Sue and Sam, have been cheering him on from the sidelines in Italy, donning hats with his name and showing up with the enthusiasm of any proud parent. After his relay win, teammate Oksana Masters, equally hyped about Jake’s clean sweep, tackled him in a massive hug. “I was just so happy for Jake because I know he was chasing that clean sweep,” Masters said. And really, what’s better than winning gold and getting a hug from your teammate?

A New Queer Hero for the Winter Games

As for Jake, the “Godfather of para-skiing” might be a title for another day. But he’s certainly earned a place as a shining figure in Winter Paralympic history, and it’s safe to say that this out gay skier has all the dads in the stands cheering. Maybe next time, they’ll be wearing rainbow flags on their hats, too.

So here’s to Jake Adicoff, a skier who wasn’t just chasing gold. He was chasing visibility, breaking barriers, and making sure we all knew that even in the most competitive of spaces, there’s room for a little queer swagger. And as for your dad? Yeah, he noticed.

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Source: Outsports