Jalen Green Strips Down to Calvin Klein: NBA Star Bringing Sexy Back

Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green is making waves—this time, however, it’s not with a three-pointer. The 23-year-old NBA sensation has officially joined Calvin Klein’s star-studded roster of brand ambassadors, headlining the fashion powerhouse’s latest underwear campaign. And, as you might expect, it’s already turning heads.

Since entering the NBA in 2021, Green has been known for his electrifying athleticism on the court. Now, he’s putting a whole new spin on what it means to “perform” by showcasing his style and confidence in Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear line. With a minimalist vibe and just the right amount of swagger, Green effortlessly blends athletic precision with high-end fashion.

“Working with Calvin Klein has been incredible,” Green gushed in the campaign’s announcement. “It’s a brand I’ve always respected, and being able to represent them feels really natural.” It’s hard to argue with that sentiment, especially when you consider the brand’s history of partnering with individuals who embody not just physical excellence, but also cultural relevance. And Jalen Green? He ticks both boxes.

His collaboration with Calvin Klein feels like a natural progression. Over the years, the brand has aligned itself with athletes who are not just game-changers in their respective sports but also influential figures off the court. And Green, with his unmistakable Gen Z appeal and rapidly growing fanbase, is the perfect addition to that lineage.

What stands out most about this partnership is the shift in athlete endorsements. Historically, basketball players have been synonymous with sneaker deals and sports apparel contracts, but Green’s venture into lifestyle fashion signals a broader trend: modern athletes are taking control of their own narratives, curating their brand presence beyond traditional sports marketing.

In the campaign shots, Green oozes that easy, effortless confidence the brand is known for—captured in black-and-white frames that elevate both his athletic build and undeniable charisma. The visuals make it clear that this is not just about underwear; it’s about an attitude, a vibe, a way of owning one’s space both on and off the court.

@calvinklein Steam. Sauna. Cold plunge. Jalen Green recovers in Microfiber Stretch and Intense Power underwear. ♬ original sound – Calvin Klein

For Calvin Klein, the choice to collaborate with Green couldn’t be more timely. As he continues to hone his skills with the Rockets, building his personal brand through partnerships like this one could have long-lasting impact, both professionally and financially.

The campaign will roll out across Calvin Klein’s digital platforms and select print publications in the coming months, so expect to see a whole lot more of Jalen Green in his underwear (and yes, it’s exactly as good as it sounds).

@calvinklein Jalen Green on the sexiest thing, his guiltiest pleasure and favorite underwear. Behind-the-scenes of the latest campaign. ♬ original sound – Calvin Klein

In a world where athletes are more than just athletes, Jalen Green is showing us how to be a game-changer in every sense of the word. From the court to Calvin Klein, this campaign is just the beginning of what promises to be a long, stylish career—on and off the court.

Source: GQ