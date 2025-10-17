James Norton to Play the Beatles’ Closeted Genius

Beatlemania is about to hit the big screen again — but this time, the story isn’t about who was on stage. It’s about the man who made it all happen behind the scenes. English actor James Norton (Happy Valley, House of Guinness) has been cast to play Brian Epstein, the Beatles’ brilliant but closeted gay manager, in an ambitious new film project from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes.

This isn’t just another Beatles biopic. Mendes is planning what he calls a “Four-Film Cinematic Event” — four separate yet interconnected movies, each focusing on a member of the Fab Four: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The films will mark the first time the Beatles’ full life stories and music are being officially used in scripted features, with the blessing of surviving members and their families.

Epstein’s story, however, adds a new emotional chord to the familiar rhythm. Long dubbed “the Fifth Beatle” (along with their produce George Martin),he discovered the band in Liverpool in 1961, transformed their image from scruffy rockers to polished pop icons, and catapulted them into global superstardom. But behind the fame and charm was a man living a quiet, painful duality.

Officially welcoming James Norton into the “Cool Guys Don’t Look At Explosions” Club. #HouseOfGuinness pic.twitter.com/8zL8UAlTd8 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 27, 2025

At a time when homosexuality was illegal in the UK, Brian Epstein lived under the constant pressure of secrecy. His sexuality was considered an open secret in certain social circles, but he never “came out” in a public statement or interview. The risks were too high — careers could end, reputations could crumble, and lives could be destroyed by a single headline.

While the world saw the Beatles’ bright smiles and electrifying performances, Epstein endured his own private struggles — navigating fame, loneliness, and the weight of a truth he couldn’t safely share. He died in 1967 at just 32 years old, from what was ruled an accidental overdose of alcohol and barbiturates. His death sent shockwaves through the music industry and left a void that many believe the Beatles never fully recovered from.

Now, nearly six decades later, James Norton is stepping into that complex legacy — and doing so under the direction of one of cinema’s most emotionally intelligent storytellers. Norton’s natural blend of vulnerability and quiet strength feels tailor-made for Epstein’s nuanced story: a man whose brilliance shaped a generation but whose heart was forced into hiding.

I think James Norton gives such sweetie pie energy pic.twitter.com/FPElH1S8Pu — 𝖏𝖆𝖟𝖟 🍂 (@sleeper9) October 15, 2025

The rest of the cast is equally star-studded: Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and George Quinn as George Harrison. Meanwhile, Saoirse Ronan is set to portray Linda McCartney, and Mia McKenna Bruce will play Maureen Starkey. Filming was expected to begin in mid-2025, with a target release date in April 2028 — just in time for a new wave of Beatlesmania.

It’s fitting that Epstein’s story is finally being told on such a grand scale. His influence on pop culture is undeniable — and his courage, though quieter than most, helped pave the way for generations of queer people to live and work openly in the spotlight.

In Mendes’ hands, The Beatles will sing again — but this time, the melody will carry an echo of the man who orchestrated it all, and whose story deserves to be heard as loudly as the music he helped make immortal.

