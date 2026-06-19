JD Vance Doesn’t Think We Have to Do Pride Night Anymore

JD Vance is facing criticism from LGBTQ advocates and allies after a series of recent comments connected to Pride Month, Major League Baseball’s Pride celebrations, and a controversial moment on cable television.

The controversy began after Vice President JD Vance weighed in on a growing debate surrounding Pride Night events in Major League Baseball. It later intensified when he appeared on Fox News and laughed along with a joke that many observers viewed as referencing a derogatory anti-gay slur.

Taken together, the incidents have left many LGBTQ people questioning the message being sent during a month dedicated to celebrating visibility, equality, and inclusion.

The MLB Pride Night Debate

The first controversy centered on Pride Night celebrations across Major League Baseball.

Several Los Angeles Dodgers players chose not to wear their team’s Pride caps during the event. Meanwhile, three San Francisco Giants pitchers drew attention after adding handwritten Bible verses to their rainbow-logo Pride caps. Giants pitcher Landen Roupp wore a cap featuring “Gen 9:12-16” written across it, with part of the citation extending into the rainbow “SF” logo. Relievers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker also displayed Bible verses on their caps.

Major League Baseball later addressed the situation, stating that the writing violated league uniform regulations.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” MLB said.

The league later clarified that the warning was not disciplinary and was unrelated to the religious content itself.

“To be clear, this routine verbal warning not to wear the hat in future games is not disciplinary and had absolutely nothing to do with the content of the message,” MLB told The Athletic.

According to the league, players are prohibited from adding written messages of any kind to uniforms or equipment, regardless of the message.

RELATED: Players Not Wearing Pride Uniforms During Pride Night? Why Not? Is This Ok?

Vance’s Response Draws Pushback

After news of MLB’s warning became public, Vance shared a social media post commenting on the situation.

“Trump won we don’t have to do this anymore,” he wrote.

Vance’s statement quickly drew criticism from those who argued it misrepresented what is actually happening across Major League Baseball.

According to reporting from Outsports, 29 of MLB’s 30 teams are still holding Pride Night celebrations this season. The Texas Rangers are reportedly the lone exception.

For many LGBTQ fans, Pride Nights remain meaningful opportunities for teams to recognize and celebrate LGBTQ communities within their fan bases.

SUGGESTED: A Rainbow Graduation? Hundreds of LGBTQ+ Students Made It Happen

The Fox News Moment

A second controversy emerged during Vance’s appearance on Fox News’ The Five while promoting his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith. The segment coincided with National Fudge Day. During the show, host Jesse Watters explained why the panel had been served slices of pickle cake instead of fudge.

“I was going to do fudge, because it’s National Fudge Day, for the VP, but I thought it’d be too gay, so I did pickle cake instead,” Watters said.

Watters did not explain the remark further while the other co-hosts seemed to jump in while laughing. Vance appeared to smile and laugh before thanking the hosts.

Watters: It’s national fudge day but I thought it would be too gay so I did pickle cake instead Perino: Enjoy your pickle cake Mr. Vice President. pic.twitter.com/XjRPtRfPqP — Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2026

The moment quickly circulated online, with critics questioning why the joke was made and why nobody on set challenged it.

Why These Moments Matter

For many LGBTQ people, neither controversy exists in isolation.

Pride Month was created to recognize a community that has historically faced discrimination, exclusion, and ridicule. While debates around religion, politics, and personal beliefs continue, language and actions that appear dismissive of LGBTQ identities can carry significant weight.

Critics argue that public officials have an opportunity to foster respect and understanding, particularly during Pride Month. Supporters of Vance, meanwhile, have defended his right to express his views and have argued that his comments are being overinterpreted.

What remains clear is that Pride celebrations continue to be widely observed across professional sports, entertainment, and public life. Despite ongoing political disagreements, LGBTQ communities remain visible, resilient, and committed to celebrating their place in society.

As Pride Month continues, conversations about inclusion, respect, and representation are likely to remain front and center.