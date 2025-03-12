Jimmy Tatro Adds the “Throb” to Throbbing Wound in ‘Scream 7’

Hello, Jimmy Tatro. What’s your favorite scary movie?

The Scream series has seen its fair share of ups and downs, for sure, but I’m still excited to see the upcoming seventh installment later next year. I feel like it’s going to be the closest thing to a Wes Craven classic, especially considering its director – Kevin Williamson – worked closely with the icon on every Scream movie until the visionary’s untimely passing between the fourth and fifth films.

I’m excited because Neve Campbell is returning to the series after missing out on Scream 6 due to payment disputes, and I’m happy that Courteney Cox is continuing her undefeated streak in the franchise. Hell, I’m even anticipating how they’re going to explain legacy characters played by David Arquette, Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley having another go at Ghostface despite being very, very much deceased.

Who is Jimmy Tatro and why is he in Scream 7?

And now you can say I’m enthusiastic about the cast’s most recent addition – Jimmy Tatro. The 33-year-old Hollywood hunk has a long history of comedy films, as seen with 22 Jump Street, Blue Mountain State, Strays and Super Troopers 2, and Scream 7 will mark his first appearance in a horror film. Will his comedic value hold up when compared to the likes of Jamie Kennedy? Will Tatro make it to the next sequel? Only time will tell!

Jimmy Tatro will be joined by a slew of other Scream newcomers including Joel McHale, Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry and McKenna Grace. Horror fans fill find out on February 27, 2026 if these cast members are nothing more than cannon fodder to the man (or woman) in the mask. Unless some insider at Paramount, Spyglass Media Group or screenwriter Guy Busick’s assistant would like to leak some information…

But listen… Let’s get down to the real reason I’m excited for Tatro to join Scream 7. It’s because this YouTuber turned stand-up comedian turned Hollywood actor is incredibly easy on the eyes. And I can surely appreciate a man who works out his lower body just as much as his upper body. I’m hoping that Jimmy and Mason Gooding have some sort of erotic scene together where they need to take their shirts off to somehow get away from Ghostface.

Sigh. I guy can dream. Now, let’s take a look at some of Jimmy’s sexiest photos as an official welcome to the world of Scream.

