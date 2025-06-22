Joe Hendry is the #1 Daddy in Pro Wrestling

Say his name and he appears. I believe in Joe Hendry.

The world of professional wrestling is filled to the brim with extraordinary talent and handsome entertainers. It takes a lot to linger in the thoughts of spectators, especially in the minds of gay viewers. Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes – just some of the hottest men in wrestling, in my opinion, but I can’t forget to mention Joe Hendry (he’s so prestigious…).

Joe Hendry, age 37, is one of TNA’s biggest superstars. Although he’s accomplished groundbreaking accolades in the ring, to his credit he’s also a singer, musician, holds a degree in business & marketing and is decorated amateur wrestler. And by that I mean, like, grappling and rolling around on the ground, not choke slams and getting thrown through tables.

During his illustrious career inside the ring, Joe Hendry has nabbed over 20 different titles from around the globe – especially in his home country of Scottland and here in America. He also made history as the longest running TNA Digital Media Champion and the first TNA World Champion to participate in a WWE Royal Rumble.

Does he get credit for being the first TNA World Champion to battle it out at WWE’s WrestleMania event, too? Of course, these accomplishments were made possible within the last year when The Forbidden Door was kicked open and WWE and TNA, arguably two of the top three promotions in the world, agreed to share competitors on occasion.

Why am I talking about Joe Hendry?

Listen, you’ve already seen the pictures above. You know exactly why I’m talking about this rising star in professional wrestling. He gives good daddy energy. Like he’d be a perfect gentleman outside then treat you like a slut in the bedroom. Head to toe, he’s a fine specimen to look at once a week… or more, obviously.

The silver hair. The scrub. The smile. The pecs. The belly. The legs. And his theme song is just so fucking catchy.

I’m wondering if Joe Hendry has any other gay fans floating around out there. Old ones or new ones who saw this post and said, ‘god damn.’ Comment and let me knooooooow.