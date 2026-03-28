Joel Kinnaman Grinding in a Towel… Is This a Wet Dream Come to Life?

Let’s be real: the internet is losing its mind over Joel Kinnaman, and we’re right there with them. If you haven’t seen the viral clips circulating on X, you need to drop everything and take a moment.. Joel Kinnaman in a towel, grinding in front of a mirror. If that doesn’t get your attention, we don’t know what will. It’s not just a tease—it’s a masterclass in seduction. The way he moves his hips, that slow, deliberate grind—it’s like he’s not just staring at his reflection; he’s in full-on intimacy with himself, and we’re all invited to watch.

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A Mirror, a Towel, and a Seductive Rhythm: Joel Kinnaman’s Unforgettable Grind

Every motion feels carefully choreographed, like he’s lost in the rhythm of his own body, pulling us in without even trying. It’s raw. It’s sultry. It’s impossible not to get caught up in the tension. The way he looks at the mirror, the slow burn of his eyes, the way his body shifts as if he’s caressing his own skin—it’s an intimate, almost voyeuristic moment. And it’s all happening with us as the audience. You might feel guilty watching it, but you’re also completely transfixed. The man knows exactly what he’s doing, and damn, is it working.

Joel Kinnaman in Detective Hole (Netflix) pic.twitter.com/gEL6riBLRM — mercury (@mercury72168952) March 26, 2026

And just when you think it can’t get hotter? Another clip surfaces. Joel Kinnaman, now kissing another man, and it’s just off the charts. There’s no acting here, no pretension. It’s a raw kiss, passionate, real—and it feels like we’re watching something intensely private. The kind of chemistry that makes you pause, rewind, and question if you’re actually allowed to look. It’s not just physical attraction; it’s magnetic, pulling us in, and we’re powerless to resist. If we didn’t know better, we’d swear Joel’s camera work was as much a seduction tool as his acting chops.

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Detective Hole’s Tom Waaler

But here’s the kicker: this all happens in Detective Hole—a series that’s about so much more than just mirror moments (although we could watch those for hours). Kinnaman plays Tom Waaler, a deeply corrupt and morally grey detective who oozes charisma and danger. Waaler is the kind of character you shouldn’t be attracted to, but the more you watch him, the harder it is not to be pulled in.

He’s complicated—sexual, ambitious, and utterly without any moral compass—but his actions are just compelling enough that you can’t look away. This is the guy who cuts off an occasional penis (yes, that is actually part of his character’s charm) and is still somehow the most magnetic figure in the room.

In his own words, Kinnaman describes Waaler as a “malignant narcissist”—someone who can act without empathy but can occasionally feel it. And maybe it’s that duality, that conflict, that makes us crave more of his screen time. The man is sexually conflicted, morally bankrupt, and yet somehow, underneath it all, there’s this wounded child just begging to be loved. The depth Kinnaman brings to the role makes Waaler all the more fascinating. It’s that emotional messiness that pulls us in—even when we know we probably shouldn’t be rooting for him. But when Joel’s grinding in front of a mirror? All bets are off.

The Perfect Crime Thriller for a Hot, Steamy Night In

Now that we’ve completely lost our minds over Joel in a towel, let’s talk about Detective Hole itself. The show is a Nordic noir crime drama based on Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole series. Kinnaman plays Tom Waaler, the morally corrupt detective and main antagonist to Tobias Santelmann’s Harry Hole. The two have a tense, electric dynamic that fuels the plot. It’s a classic cat-and-mouse game, with the dark and stormy streets of Oslo as their battleground. And while they’re chasing a serial killer, they’re also unraveling each other’s demons in the process.

It’s gritty, it’s stylish, and it’s as full of twists as you could hope for in a thriller. It’s exactly what you need when you’re craving something intelligent but still emotionally charged. But if we’re being honest? Joel Kinnaman’s mirror grind has single-handedly raised the stakes—if you thought this was going to be just another crime drama, think again. This is a series that makes you want to press pause, rewatch, and maybe even start a few new fantasies.

The reviews are in, and Detective Hole is crushing it. It holds a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes right now, which is rare for a series, especially one adapting such a beloved literary series. Critics have been quick to praise Kinnaman’s performance, noting how his take on Tom Waaler brings both menace and charm to the role. Fans of the books are also thrilled to see the show stick to Nesbø’s vision, unlike the 2017 The Snowman film, which flopped. With its dark, stylish atmosphere, Detective Hole is easily becoming one of the best crime thrillers on Netflix—and it might just become your next binge-worthy obsession.

Why You Can’t Stop Watching—and Why You Shouldn’t

If you haven’t clicked play on Detective Hole yet, it’s time. You’ll be hooked from the very first episode, not just because of the suspenseful crime plot but because of the complex, layered characters who keep you on edge. The interplay between Harry Hole and Tom Waaler will keep you guessing, and as Kinnaman sinks further into his role as the morally ambiguous Waaler, we can only expect more mind-blowing, edge-of-your-seat moments. And who knows? Maybe the mirror scene won’t be the last of its kind.

@workingtitlefilms Sharing a first look into the production of Jo Nesbo’s DETECTIVE HOLE, a whodunnit serial killer mystery led by famed anti-hero detective, Harry Hole. Dropping on @netflix on 26th March! ♬ original sound – workingtitlefilms

After all, if Netflix knows what’s good for them (and let’s face it, they do), they’ll keep delivering on the kind of seductive, darkly compelling moments that make us all keep hitting replay.

So, what are you waiting for? Detective Hole has everything—thrills, chills, and a whole lot of Joel Kinnaman.

And yes, we’re still thinking about that towel.

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Source: Slate, Movieweb, and RadioTimes