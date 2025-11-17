John Summit Proudly Shares: “I made it on gay twitter”

John Summit — government name John Schuster — did something most straight men fear, avoid, or pretend not to notice: he openly celebrated his arrival on Gay Twitter. And honestly? Correct. Valid. Approved by the committee.

When he proudly posted, “I made it on gay twitter hell ya,” the internet’s response was essentially, “Welcome, babe. The door’s been open.” Because while Summit may think this is a new development, the truth is the gays claimed him ages ago. Between his infectious house tracks like Where You Are, Deep End, and Stay With Me, plus an energy that sits somewhere between golden retriever charm and confident stage presence, he was always destined to end up in our feeds.

Advertisement

RELATED: Orville Peck Just Posted Arm Porn. Discuss.

The Clip That Set Everything Off

The latest Summit explosion began with a crowd-shot video taken at one of his recent sets — a moment that showed him shirtless, sweat-dripped, and entirely locked into the music. There was nothing forced about it; just pure, unfiltered performance energy. When X account @MENin4K posted the footage, it rocketed across Gay Twitter at lightning speed, racking up over 6.5 million views as of writing.

Advertisement

And here’s where Summit separates himself from the typical straight-male reaction.

Instead of sidestepping the moment — or pretending he hadn’t noticed the swarm of gays suddenly analyzing his every bead of sweat — Summit leaned in. No awkward distance. No PR-approved neutrality. He understood the moment and acted like a man who knows exactly why he’s trending.

He quote-tweeted the clip with the now-iconic line:

Advertisement

“I made it on gay twitter hell ya.”

Short, enthusiastic, and peak self-awareness. A man who gets it.

From Accounting Desk to Festival King

Advertisement

For those who don’t know Summit’s origin story, it sounds like the setup for a feel-good gay rom-com: by day, he was a full-time accountant at Ernst & Young, earning $65,000 a year. By night, he made music that lit his soul on fire. Twelve-hour workdays eventually burned him out, and he took the leap — swapping spreadsheets for soundboards.

It paid off. Big time.

Advertisement

In an interview with Fortune, Summit shared that before the pandemic, he was making a few hundred dollars per gig. Then his 2020 track “Deep End” blew up on TikTok and catapulted him from “promising newcomer” to “name everyone suddenly recognizes.”

Fast forward to now: he’s a multi-millionaire DJ, producer, and owner of his own label Experts Only. As he told Forbes:

“I make more in one show than I probably would make in my entire accounting career now.”

Advertisement

That’s the kind of glow-up even Gay Twitter can’t meme fast enough.

The Big-League Moment

The moment he felt he’d truly “made it,” according to his Forbes interview, was signing a multimillion-dollar residency with LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas — 20 shows a year for three years, a deal he compared to signing an NFL contract. It gave him the financial security to scale up his shows and take bigger risks.

Summit’s audiences have since grown from a few hundred to tens of thousands. He recently played Austin City Limits for about 80,000 people, and admits every week feels like he’s trying to top the last.

Building an Empire — And a Community

Advertisement

Experts Only has expanded into a full-on brand with over ten core employees and hundreds of staff working festivals. Summit envisions it becoming a self-sustaining machine — the kind of empire that keeps running even when he’s not behind the decks. Think Jeff Bezos stepping away from Amazon, but with glow sticks and bass drops.

He also shared that DJs are often introverted “computer nerds,” so performing requires him to tap into a larger-than-life persona. The duality is part of the appeal — and probably why the internet loves him even more.

The Gay Twitter Verdict

Advertisement

John Summit is talented, self-aware, and surprisingly refreshing in his comfort with queer praise. He’s fun, he’s chaotic in the best way, and he knows exactly why the gays adore him. So when he celebrates his place on Gay Twitter, he’s not just reacting — he’s joining the party.

He may think he just made it onto Gay Twitter this week, but the truth is simple:

We claimed him long before he noticed.

REFERENCE: Forbes