The Cowboy’s Got Guns: Orville Peck Flexes, Gay Twitter Implodes

In a rare act of gay public service, masked crooner Orville Peck took to Instagram—not to tease a new track or plug a tour—but to bless us with a sleeveless gym selfie so powerful it could double as an honorary Pride flag.

Decked out in olive shorts and a navy tee with aggressively amputated sleeves, Peck flexed in front of a mirror, tattoos out, gaze steely, and biceps beaming with Southern gothic confidence. The vibe? “Gay rodeo meets Barry’s Bootcamp.”

The openly gay country star—who’s made a name by fusing queer identity with outlaw country—has had quite the year. After a brief hiatus to focus on sobriety and self-care, he’s back in the saddle with a new Broadway role as the Emcee in Cabaret, sharing the stage (and yes, some face time without the mask). It’s clear Peck isn’t just flexing his muscles; he’s flexing an entire era.

Naturally, Gay Twitter didn’t just notice—they collectively passed out.

“The Vega bod is coming in nicely!” one fan praised. Another, less subtle, moaned:

“Need him to shove that muscular arm up my ass.”

(It’s giving Rodeo Drive, and then some.)

Of course, the internet is a lawless land. One user pointed out,

“Still needs chapstick I see,” while another added with brutal honesty:

“Okay so he’s been going to the gym instead of working on a new album.”

Meanwhile, romance-minded gays chimed in with,

“I need to take him on a midnight ride fr,” and, predictably chaotic:

“Need his Orville Pecker.”

No context needed. We understood the assignment.

For someone known for hiding behind a mask, Peck is peeling back more layers than ever—both in art and in abs. Whether he’s haunting Broadway, crooning beside queer icons, or casually redefining cowboy thirst traps, Orville Peck is still doing it his way: beautifully, brazenly, and very, very gay.