John Whaite Bakes Up a Meatier Enterprise on OnlyFans

Hold onto your aprons, because John Whaite, the heartthrob who won our hearts on The Great British Bake Off and made a sizzling splash on Strictly Come Dancing, is back with a new (and decidedly more naked) business venture. Gone are the days of just baking buns and whisking up recipes; Whaite has decided to take his talents to the X-rated world of OnlyFans, where he’s serving up something a little more “meaty” than just his brownies.

In a move that’s shaking up the culinary and entertainment worlds alike, Whaite, now going by “Jonny Boy” on the platform, is offering subscribers exclusive access to the side of him the public hasn’t seen… yet. We’re talking solo play, collaborations, and, naturally, a whole lot of “meat” – because what’s a Bake Off winner without a cheeky side of beef?

“I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses now,” Whaite shared in an interview. “One sells brownies and cookies while the other is a meatier enterprise…” He went on to cheekily add, “If you want to buy my sweet treats head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat head to my OnlyFans page.”

But this isn’t just a flippant move. No, Whaite is embracing this career pivot with the same passion he once reserved for whipping up show-stopping cakes. For the low, low price of £9.50/month, or £26 for three months, fans can feast on more than just his signature sweet creations; they’ll get an eyeful of Whaite’s, well, other kinds of creations. With over 100 posts already, Whaite has promised to reveal “the side of me you haven’t seen… yet,” and so far, he’s delivered.

Of course, Whaite’s path to OnlyFans fame isn’t as simple as a sugar-coated fairy tale. His time on Strictly paired him with Johannes Radebe, marking the show’s first all-male dance partnership. The chemistry was undeniable, and in a touching (and emotionally charged) moment, Whaite revealed that he had fallen in love with Radebe. “When you’re physically pressed against another man for ten hours a day, things move emotionally. So, I fell in love with him,” Whaite admitted in an interview. But don’t worry, folks—his longtime partner Paul Atkins is still very much in the picture, and the two celebrated their first wedding anniversary last year. The Strictly curse? Not here, darling.

John’s new venture comes after his daytime gig on Steph’s Packed Lunch was canceled in 2023, leaving him to explore his entrepreneurial side. Now, he’s fully embracing the platform’s potential for creating meaningful connections (and yes, some spicy content) while flexing his free-spirited, post-TV career muscles.

“Whatever you choose to do in life, do it with integrity, do it with pride, and above all else, do it with passion,” he posted on Instagram. And with his cheeky OnlyFans bio reading, “Serving cake – take a bite,” Whaite is clearly embracing this new chapter with that same spirit.

So, if you’re looking for more than just a cheeky wink from your favorite Bake Off champion, Whaite’s OnlyFans page is where it’s at. Whether you’re after some heartfelt solo play or steamy collaborations, “Jonny Boy” has got a little something for every taste. And who knows—maybe that’s the sweet treat you never knew you were craving.