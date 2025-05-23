Jonathan Bailey’s Glasses Just Unlocked a New Era of Thirsty

Jonathan Bailey may have just wrapped his regal run as King Richard in Bridgeway Theatre’s Richard II, but make no mistake—he’s now ruling over a completely different kingdom: the internet’s collective thirst. Specifically? Thirst for Jonathan Bailey in slutty, nerdy glasses.

Yes, the Tony Award-winning, Broadway-belting, Bridgerton-heart-melting Brit has long served us with a range of iconic looks—from brooding horseback prince to emotionally tortured Shakespearean king—but nothing (and we mean nothing) could’ve prepared us for the chaotic, sensual power of Jonathan Bailey in tiny little glasses.

The proof? Twitter (or X, for the legally cautious) is absolutely feral:

“Jonathan Bailey is aware that the people yearn for him in his slutty little glasses.”

“Jonathan Bailey in glasses I am not the strongest soldier.”

“Jonathan Bailey is truly the king of slutty little glasses.”

“Jonathan Bailey in these slutty nerd glasses is the reason why we can’t wait for Jurassic World: Rebirth.”

“They keep giving Jonathan Bailey’s characters glasses and then they expect me not to fall in love with him over and over again but I am just a Girl.”

“Jonathan Bailey urging you to get your tickets for Jurassic World so you get to see him in tiny little glasses for over 2 hours. (Best argument).”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

The Jurassic World: Rebirth promo train is only heating up—and so is Jonathan, clearly. The upcoming summer blockbuster, hitting theaters July 2, 2025 (bless you, Universal Pictures), stars Bailey alongside Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali in a brand-new dino-filled reboot. But let’s be honest, the only thing we’re really ready to be trampled by? Bailey in his wire-framed weapon of mass seduction.

It’s not just the glasses—it’s the energy. It’s giving “hot PhD candidate who makes eye contact once and ruins your life.” It’s giving “dino expert but make it daddy.” It’s giving “get you a man who can do Shakespeare and look like a snack while lecturing about fossils.”

In short: consider this your official warning. You may go in for the dinosaurs, but you’ll leave hopelessly devoted to a man in eyewear so powerful, it should come with its own PG-13 rating.

See you at the theaters. We’ll be the ones swooning at the back.