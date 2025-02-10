Jonathan Bailey is on fire, and there’s no stopping him. Fresh off his Emmy-nominated performance in Fellow Travelers, his dazzling turn in Wicked, and, of course, his reign as Viscount Bridgerton, he’s now taking over Hollywood—and dinosaurs—with an upcoming role in Jurassic World.

Advertisement

RELATED: Why Jonathan Bailey Has Unmatched Chemistry with Everyone On-Screen

Bailey recently took on a very different role: Agony Uncle for British Vogue. Armed with his signature charm, wit, and just the right amount of sass, he dished out advice on everything from relationship woes to dancefloor disasters, proving he’s not just leading-man material—he’s also the friend you wish you had in your group chat.

Advertisement

RELATED: The ‘Wicked’ Actor Reveals He Wants to Have Kids, Talks Adoption

One woman wrote in, exhausted by her husband’s habit of leaving his underwear all over the bedroom floor. Bailey’s first instinct? Chaos.

“Put them on your head, wear them to a dinner party, and look him in the eye like, You did this to me.”

Advertisement

A dramatic, yet tempting solution. More realistically, he suggested turning it into a game or gently showing him how annoying it is by comparing it to one of his pet peeves. Sometimes, a little perspective is all it takes.

RELATED: This ‘Wicked’ Actor Is the Next Big Thing in Hollywood

Advertisement

Things got more complicated when someone asked whether they should tell their boyfriend his poetry was terrible. Bailey, ever the diplomat, said,

“We don’t have to be brilliant at it for it to have merit.”

But if poetry readings start eating into valuable time, perhaps a weekly designated poetry session would keep things under control. Unless, of course, he suddenly decides to sell all their belongings to fund his poetry career—then, Bailey advised, it’s time to worry.

jonathan bailey and matt bomer kissing at the critics choice awards, I’ll remember you forever pic.twitter.com/fyvEioQbsB — Jess (@jonnybayleaf) February 8, 2025

Advertisement

RELATED: Jonathan Bailey’s Body Transformation for Jurassic World Role: See the Photos

When it came to managing starstruck nerves, his advice was surprisingly profound. Rather than focusing on yourself, he suggested flipping the perspective: “Instead of worrying about how you’ll act, think about how they’re doing. How can you make sure they feel comfortable?” Wise words from someone who’s worked alongside icons.

Advertisement

RELATED: LOOK: Hottie Jonathan Bailey Is Glistening WET & SEXY in Orlebar Brown Pics

Dancing insecurities also came up, and Bailey had a simple fix: big crowds, festivals, and pure abandon. “It’s easiest when you’re surrounded by strangers,” he explained, suggesting either a concert setting or a private dance party with close friends to build confidence.

RELATED: Jonathan Bailey Spills His “Dirty, Filthy Habit” & It’s Quite Interesting

Advertisement

The conversation then shifted to work-life balance, a concept Bailey—despite his packed schedule—takes seriously. He swears by carving out sacred downtime: “Always have one day a week where you’re not engaging with anything work-related.” A much-needed reminder from a man who somehow juggles Wicked, Bridgerton, Jurassic World, and Fellow Travelers all in the same year without losing his mind.

jonathan bailey has one the most gorgeous set of eyes we have had the blessing to witness in the last 30 years i’m not kiddingpic.twitter.com/yq1wGx3dnd — kenny (@houseofdarklina) February 6, 2025

RELATED: Jonathan Bailey’s Grandma Wittily Comments on His Steamy Scenes with Matt Bomer

Advertisement

When asked for singing tips, he leaned into something deeper: joy. “We’re all born loving to sing, but life makes us self-conscious.” His advice? Forget the technicalities and just embrace the fun of it, taking inspiration from powerhouse vocalists like Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who radiate pure love for their craft.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Hottie Jonathan Bailey Is a SEXY Dancing Angel in This Video

On the topic of friendships and life changes, Bailey offered a comforting take. One person worried they were losing a friend who had just become a new parent. “The first four years are a blur,” he said, encouraging patience. Real friends, he assured, will always be there. But if after three or four years they’re still ignoring you? “Sack them off.”

here’s a compilation of jonathan bailey being dirty minded for over two minutes pic.twitter.com/2fsD7u3bbp — miah (@cupidhawk) November 18, 2024

Advertisement

As for the nerve-wracking dilemma of writing an award speech—should you prepare or will that jinx it? Bailey dismissed the superstition entirely. “Write it down. It’s not going to affect if you win or not.” Sensible advice, but also, maybe run it by a friend to avoid any accidental Oscar-worthy cringe.

Advertisement

Between his cheeky humor, sharp insight, and reassuring honesty, Jonathan Bailey just might be the Agony Uncle we never knew we needed. Whether he’s offering relationship advice, breaking into Hollywood blockbusters, or dodging dinosaurs, one thing is clear—there’s no stopping him. Check out the video.