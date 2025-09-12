Some dads show off their golf swings. Others can’t resist posting a picture of their kid’s latest spaghetti-smeared masterpiece. Justin Bieber? He’s out here riding a Segway in nothing but his underwear. Yes, you read that right. Somewhere in California (or maybe in his own personal amusement park, who knows), Bieber decided that pants were optional, Segways were essential, and that he needed to do a combination of these two together.

Fans and followers were amused, confused, and perhaps just a little distracted. Was this a publicity stunt? A mid-afternoon crisis? Or simply Bieber reminding us that while he may be a dad now, he’s still the same cheeky Canadian boy who gave us “Baby.”

And speaking of “baby”—the Biebs has one of his own now. His son, Jack, just turned one, and the kid is already matching his dad in style. Bieber has been posting adorable snaps of the two of them, both rocking the same crisp white underwear (though in Jack’s case, we call it a diaper).

But Bieber hasn’t just been serving body-ody-ody. He’s also serving music. This year, he dropped Swag II, a reimagined edition of his 7th studio album Swag. The updated album comes fully loaded with 23 new tracks, bringing the grand total to 44 songs. Forty-four! That’s basically a Bieber playlist disguised as an album. Love him or roll your eyes at him, the man knows how to keep the hits coming—and keep us talking.

Justin Bieber passeando de cueca e segway numa trilha. O multiverso oficialmente quebrou. 😂 Qual seria a legenda perfeita pra essa cena? 👇#JustinBieber #SWAGII #musica pic.twitter.com/t8ukRNYEbc — Jovem Pan Floripa (@jovempanfloripa) September 11, 2025

Of course, this isn’t Bieber’s first brush with the nearly-naked life. Back in January, the Yummy singer treated us to photos of himself lounging in the snow, clad only in—you guessed it—tighty whities. Canadian winters build character, but apparently, they also build up an impressive resistance to frostbite. Either that, or Bieber just really wanted to make sure the world knew that Jack Frost wasn’t the only Jack keeping him warm.

So, what do we make of all this? Is Bieber’s underwear fixation a branding strategy? A dad joke gone too far? Or simply a man who enjoys good ventilation? Whatever the reason, fans are eating it up like maple syrup on pancakes. And honestly, who are we to judge? At least his antics have delivered us the most adorable payoff yet: Baby Jack Blues Bieber.

The takeaway here is simple: Bieber is still Bieber. Fatherhood hasn’t tamed his playful streak, it’s just made it cuter (and somehow, sexier?). Whether he’s riding a Segway in skivvies or debuting 23 new tracks in one go, he’s committed to giving us something to talk about. And in a pop landscape where so many stars play it safe, Bieber’s combination of shamelessness and sweetness feels, well, refreshing.

So, grab your Segway, slip into your most questionable underwear, and put Swag II on repeat. Because if Justin Bieber has taught us anything this year, it’s that life’s too short for pants—and sometimes, the best way to roll through it is with a little swagger, a little silliness, and maybe a one-year-old in a matching diaper to keep you humble.