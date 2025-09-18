Kamala Says Pete Would’ve Been Her Ideal Running Mate—If He Wasn’t Gay

Let’s talk about a political twist that could have gone horribly wrong—or, in Pete Buttigieg‘s case, right. Kamala Harris recently came under fire for her candid admission that she didn’t pick Buttigieg as her 2024 running mate, claiming America wasn’t ready for both a Black woman and a gay man on the same ticket. It was a tough but pragmatic call—except it might’ve actually been a blessing in disguise for Mayor Pete. In a world where one person’s loss can become another’s unexpected win, here’s why Harris’ decision could have been Pete’s best shot at a brighter future.

The Uncomfortable Truth: Politics is Not About What’s Right, but About What’s Electable

In a recent excerpt from her campaign memoir 107 Days, Harris explains the internal battle she faced in selecting her running mate. Buttigieg, she says, would’ve been perfect—but there was just one problem: he wasn’t a straight white man. “We were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man,” Harris writes, adding, “Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk.”

On the surface, the logic behind her decision makes sense. In a country where race, gender, and sexual orientation remain contentious issues, the idea of presenting two marginalized identities at once might feel like a political gamble too rich for the party’s blood. But here’s the kicker: it wasn’t just a failure of imagination—it was a failure of faith in the very voters they were trying to win over.

As much as we’d like to think America has made giant leaps in terms of acceptance, the truth is that political calculus often bends to what feels safe, palatable, and ultimately marketable. And, let’s be real—Pete Buttigieg, with his Ivy League pedigree, his perfect haircut, and his quiet, introspective demeanor, is a harder sell to the masses than a candidate who fits the good ol’ boy archetype.

The Tim Walz Strategy: A Lesson in Playing it Too Safe

Harris’ eventual choice was Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was brought in to help bridge the gap in the rural Midwest. His working-class background and straight-white-male vibe were supposed to balance out Harris’ progressive edge. But we all know how that worked out: she lost the “Blue Wall” states and became the first Democrat to lose the popular vote since 2004.

Despite Walz’s appeal as a tough-talking, football-coaching, Midwestern nice guy, the campaign stumbled by trying to sell him as the epitome of manhood. Rather than lean into his unorthodox attacks on Republicans—where he called them “weird” social miscreants—Harris’ team put all their eggs into the “redefining masculinity” basket. Yeah, spoiler alert: it didn’t take.

In the end, not only did Harris lose the election, but she also triggered a kind of political limbo for Walz, whose approval ratings tanked to below 50% in his home state. Talk about a bad trip. Walz is now desperately trying to reinvent himself and is even angling for a third term as Minnesota’s governor, despite a historical precedent against it. But honestly, who’s paying attention? The political world has moved on, and so have voters.

Meanwhile, Pete Buttigieg Is Winning Hearts Where You’d Least Expect It

Here’s where things get juicy for Buttigieg. Instead of sitting on the sidelines of history, he’s out there talking to the people who were supposed to be repelled by his very existence. A former mayor, now serving as Secretary of Transportation, Buttigieg has embraced the unlikeliest of audiences. His recent appearances on Fox News are proof that he’s playing the game differently. He’s no longer just an identity or a symbol; he’s a voice that cuts through the noise of partisan divide.

Buttigieg’s charm lies in his honesty and his unapologetic candor. When asked in a GQ interview about masculinity, he responded, “I actually think it’s important not to overthink it too much… Say what you believe, be straightforward, be strong on what you believe, but don’t be a d*ck about it.” That, right there, is the kind of down-to-earth authenticity that resonates—whether it’s with liberal urbanites or skeptical Fox News viewers. He’s not pretending to be something he’s not, and people appreciate that kind of openness in a political figure.

Moreover, Buttigieg is thriving in spaces where others would fail. He won over Andrew Schultz’s Flagrant podcast, and Barstool Sports honored him as “lib of the year.” Yes, you heard that right—Barstool. For the uninitiated, that’s like the cool, snarky kid who smoked in the back of the school bus giving you a high-five in front of the whole cafeteria.

And let’s not forget his rise as a MAGA bro whisperer. If a gay man with a deep affection for policy and bureaucracy can win over the very voters that once recoiled at his presence, maybe Harris was right in saying it was too much of a stretch. But it’s clear Buttigieg isn’t waiting for permission to win hearts and minds; he’s out here carving his own path to political relevance.

The Long Game: Buttigieg’s Clean Slate, Harris’ Resurgence?

While Kamala Harris is stuck in the political purgatory of a failed campaign, Pete Buttigieg is living his best life. Let’s face it, 107 Days isn’t the kind of book that re-ignites a political career—it’s more like the last, desperate call to a game that you’ve already lost. As for Buttigieg, the world is his oyster. He’s done the very thing Harris didn’t: taken risks, embraced authenticity, and shown a side of himself that doesn’t conform to the political norm.

It’s not to say that Kamala Harris won’t rise again—she’s a seasoned politician with a sharp mind, and this may be the fuel she needs for a 2028 comeback. But for now, Pete Buttigieg has the future in his hands, and the gamble Harris was too afraid to take could end up being the political play of the decade.

Sometimes, the road to power isn’t about who’s the most qualified, but who is brave enough to take the risks others won’t. And as it turns out, Harris’ hesitation might’ve been exactly what Buttigieg needed to chart his own course.

In politics, timing is everything. And right now? Pete’s got all the right moves.

Source: GQ and The Atlantic