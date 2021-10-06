Kim Petras Drops A Sparking Video For ‘The Future Starts Now’

After a challenging year and a half for everyone, Kim Petras has come roaring back with the new video for her instantly infectious single ‘The Future Starts Now’. As the entire world closes one chapter and starts another, Petras drops a sparkling video with elements of rebirth, combined with the 80’s inspired pop, European house music, along with her memories of childhood trips to Paris (check out the video here).

Petras is featured presiding over a Parisian style house party, which she concludes with a dynamically drenched dance party complete with a unique and must-see Eiffel Tower recreation. ‘The Future Starts Now’ got immediate and massive play when it dropped near the end of the summer, & positions Petras for her forthcoming debut album and the first release from her brand new partnership with Republic Records

For her part, Kim Petras is ready to raise a glass to what comes next. She said “The ‘Future Starts Now’ video is inspired by going into the unknown, having the world change and break under you, and celebrating that change and the future after what feels like the end of the world,” says Kim. “I was very into this amazing anime called Japan Sinks and, since I was so inspired by Europe when making my new music, I thought ‘There’s no better way to do this music video than to have the Eiffel Tower sink.’ When I think of Europe, the first thing I think about is the Eiffel Tower. It’s a metaphor for life: things are going to change whether you want them to or not and you can either roll with it and make the best out of it or let it drown you. The pandemic changed the world in bad ways but good ways too. It’s about not letting life sink you and to have fun and celebrate the world – whatever it becomes.”

