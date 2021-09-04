Who’s The Man Kissing Colton Underwood?

Who’s the mysterious man seen kissing Colton Underwood?

Earlier this year, former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out as gay. In April, the 29-year-old shared his truth with Good Morning America.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it,” the reality star said. “The next step in all of this was letting people know. I’m still nervous. It’s been a journey, for sure.”

Underwood also admitted that despite coming to terms with his sexuality, he “still” hadn’t had an “emotional connection with a man. I’ve never allowed myself to. It’s never been in my cards to let myself get there. I want to more than anything.”

“I’m looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the right ways. I still have a long ways to go. I’m still learning,” Underwood added.

And now, new photos shared by TMZ hint that Underwood may have found someone. Or, at the very least, he’s found someone to kiss. The photos show Underwood kissing political strategist Jordan C. Brown while hanging out in Maui, Hawaii. Brown is the founder of One Blue Hill, which “partners with high-profile celebrities, business leaders, and elected officials to achieve innovative advocacy and philanthropic goals.”

The 38-year-old has previously been seen with many celebrities like Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde, and Sophia Bush. In addition, he’s previously worked on the 2004 John Kerry presidential campaign, both the 2008 and 2012 Barack Obama campaigns, and the 2016 Hilary Clinton campaign.

After hearing seeing the photos, some light digging on social media reveals the two have known each other for some time. On Instagram, Brown shared pictures of himself hanging out with Gus Kenworthy while in Provincetown earlier this summer. Underwood happened to be in town at the same time. We know this because he shared his own a series of photos with Kenworthy and friends. This includes a photo of himself and Brown. That Instagram post was captioned, “Friends & family. I love you all.”

But just because the two are in the same social circles and are seen kissing doesn’t necessarily mean they are dating. The two have not yet commented on the situation or their relationship since the photos were shared by TMZ. So at the moment, all we can do is speculate.

