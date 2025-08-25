The end of an era is almost here, and Netflix clearly wants us clutching our pearls and fanning ourselves while we wait. Heartstopper is heading into its finale, but not as a final season—nope, it’s going out with a bang (and maybe a splash) as a feature film. And who better to make us all weak in the knees than Kit Connor, who’s not only leading the charge as Nick Nelson but is also serving up enough heat to steam up our screens.

Connor, who’s been booked, busy, and apparently allergic to free time, recently revealed that he’s in tip-top shape for a certain steamy scene. Yes, you read that right: a steamy scene. Somewhere out there, Netflix’s servers are already bracing for impact.

During an interview with VMAN—with none other than actor Louis Partridge as his conversational partner-in-crime—Connor spilled just enough to keep us thirsty. When he isn’t shooting, he’s either on a rugby field getting muddied up or undergoing SEAL training. Yes, SEAL training. Apparently, our boy’s new hobby is throwing himself dramatically to the ground in every possible context.

“Always some kind of throwing myself on the ground. We shot quite a steamy scene yesterday. So again, throwing myself on the ground in a different way,” Connor teased.

Excuse us? A different kind of throwing? Throwing on the bed, perhaps? Against the wall before lips smash together in a delicious collision? If Netflix doesn’t put a “viewer discretion advised” label on this finale, we might have to do it ourselves.

But while Connor has us all twirling our hair and daydreaming about steamy showers, Heartstopper mastermind Alice Oseman is making sure we stay grounded. At the Edinburgh International Book Festival, Oseman confirmed that the movie finale isn’t going to be a simple cut-and-paste adaptation of the beloved graphic novels. Nope—this one’s taking us on a slightly different path.

“We’ve just finished shooting the movie; it is based on volume six,” Oseman explained. “It’s also based on the Nick and Charlie novella.”

For longtime fans, this means we’ll be diving into the bittersweet final stretch of Nick and Charlie’s high school journey, where adulthood is looming, college prep is in full swing, and the pressures of real life start poking at their perfect bubble. But Oseman isn’t about to let us predict every single twist.

“There is a point in the movie where we slightly diverge from the events of volume six, and it takes a slightly different path to get to the ending,” Oseman revealed.

Translation? We’re getting a fresh mix of familiarity and surprise. And honestly, that might be the perfect formula for this finale. Because while we want to see our favorite soft boys stay true to the story we’ve grown to love, we also want Connor and Joe Locke’s sparkling chemistry to shine in new ways. After all, their on-screen dynamic is what keeps us swooning, crying, and replaying scenes like teenagers with a VHS tape.

So, as filming continues, we’ll be (im)patiently waiting to see how it all comes together. A shower scene here, a rugby tackle there, maybe even a wall-slammed kiss if the universe is kind. However it unfolds, Netflix’s Heartstopper finale film is gearing up to be the perfect mix of romance, steam, and emotional gut punches. And when it finally streams, rest assured—we’ll be right there, tissues and fans in hand.

