Kit Connor is Wet and Steamy in Only a Towel

It’s been almost a year since Heartstopper season 3 made us collectively melt into puddles on Netflix, but fans just got a delicious reason to relive the Nick-and-Charlie swoonfest. Enter Samuel Dore, the show’s unit stills photographer, who decided to bless the world by sharing a previously unseen gem: Kit Connor, shirtless, draped in nothing but a towel, looking every inch the heartthrob we knew he’d grow into.

And thank the streaming gods, because this towel pic is proof positive that the Heartstopper movie cannot come soon enough.

In the steamy still, Connor shows off a sculpted chest, carved biceps, and those abs we only got teases of in earlier seasons. Fans didn’t just double-tap—they spiraled. Comments on Dore’s post range from reverent (“Thank you for doing the lord’s work!”) to downright thirsty (“I wanna undo that towel with my teeth and shove my face in there so bad”). Subtlety, apparently, has left the chat.

But Connor isn’t just serving looks; he’s been putting in the work. Despite a packed schedule, the 20-year-old actor admitted he carves out time to keep his physique in top shape—not just for rugby fields and SEAL-style training, but for something even more tantalizing: a steamy scene. Yes, Nick Nelson is officially growing up, and Connor is more than ready to bring a more mature edge to the beloved character.

In a recent VMAN interview, where he sat down with fellow rising star Louis Partridge, Connor teased just enough to keep us on the edge of our seats.

“Always some kind of throwing myself on the ground. We shot quite a steamy scene yesterday. So again, throwing myself on the ground in a different way,” he quipped. Leave it to Kit to make falling look like foreplay.

Of course, the fandom exploded with theories. Will the movie finally give Nick and Charlie a proper love scene that balances tenderness with the fiery intensity fans have been yearning for? Or will Connor’s “steamy” tease be another cheeky bait-and-switch? Either way, towel pic or not, we’re already sweating.

So while we wait for the big-screen culmination of Alice Oseman’s beloved series, fans can stream the first three seasons of Heartstopper on Netflix. But let’s be real—most of us will be revisiting that towel pic on repeat until the movie drops.

Kit Connor, thank you for your service.

