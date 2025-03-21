Kit Williamson On New Series ‘Unconventional’ and Queer Storytelling

Kit Williamson has never been one to play by the rules, and that’s exactly what’s made him one of the most exciting voices in modern television.

Best known for the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ dark comedy Eastsiders, which earned critical acclaim and a devoted following, Williamson has been praised by People Magazine as “the future of LGBTQ storytelling” – a title he continues to earn with each bold, boundary-pushing project.

Advertisement

In his latest series Unconventional, Williamson once again wears multiple hats – creator, director, and star – bringing to life a refreshingly offbeat and deeply human story about two queer siblings navigating love, identity, and family in the California desert. At the heart of it all is Noah, a man grappling with the realities of a decade-long marriage, looming questions about parenthood, and the chaos of being a sperm donor for his sister’s wife.

Advertisement

With a diverse cast of queer actors including James Bland, Aubrey Shea, and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, as well as a star-studded ensemble featuring Kathy Griffin, Beau Bridges, Tuc Watkins, and Drag Race favorite Willam, Unconventional dives headfirst into the beautiful messiness of modern queer life, something Kit has built a career out of spotlighting with authenticity and heart.

Advertisement

The series premiered February 11 on the LGBTQ+ streaming network Revry, and new episodes will roll out weekly through April.

Instinct recently caught up with Williamson to talk more about Unconventional and how it comes at a time when stories about marginalized communities are more important than ever. The actor also discussed the types of conversations he hopes the show sparks among viewers, redefining what it means to tell queer stories in Hollywood, and if we can expect a second season.

Check out the full video interview below.

Advertisement

Kit Williamson…

Follow Williamson: Instagram